USA and Portugal “in contact” for the American reinforcement of the Lajes base | Interview

The decision on 5G in Portugal, in which China has interests, will take security aspects into account, guarantees the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in an interview with PÚBLICO / Renascença. Augusto Santos Silva assumes that there are “contacts” in the Lajes dossier to strengthen the American presence, even though, for diplomatic reasons, he cannot speak until the process is complete. In the interview, which can be heard this Thursday at the Renaissance from 1 p.m., he also calls for a decision by the European Union on Cabo Delgado, in Mozambique.

This week began with a diplomatic dispute with the US Ambassador who, in an interview with Expresso, said Portugal had to choose between the Allies and the Chinese. How did the American authorities redeem themselves from this interference condemned by Mr. and the president?

There was no need for redemption. The circumstances are over. We are working well and will continue to do well.

Although he said that in Portugal the Portuguese decide, he acknowledged that when issues of national security and collective defense are present, the criteria for evaluating investments cannot be purely economic. Is this the case with 5G?

Yes, we will take the decision in consultation with our European partners, which is very relevant here. We have been working in the EU for more than a year to determine additional security criteria that must be present when states decide to grant or auction 5G licenses. We have already reached a toolkit that every country will apply from now on. In the Portuguese case, it is necessary to introduce changes in the law on communications. Now we do not confuse economic and diplomatic relations with our integration into alliance systems.

When you say the 5G decision will be accepted at European level, do you mean all countries will be able to ban Huawei from entering 5G or will everyone admit it?

Decisions are made, but that doesn’t mean everyone ends up making the exact same decisions. We seek to protect our critical infrastructures and, therefore, the part of the communication network which has to do directly or indirectly with these critical infrastructures must have, in addition to all the economic criteria, also security criteria.

And what assessment is Portugal currently making as to whether Huawei’s entry into 5G could pose a threat to national security?

In the EU, we do not carry out prior analyzes based on the nationality of the companies or the name of the companies. The safety criteria we achieve will apply to all businesses.

How do you see the decisions of countries like the UK or Canada that said “no” to Huawei?

With due respect to the sovereign decisions of these countries, as well as those of countries that have already decided in a different direction.

Does the same apply to the creation of a new container terminal in Sines, where there have already been expressions of interest from the Chinese and Americans?

No, because in the case of Sines, the competition is ongoing. The port of Sines is a public establishment and its sale does not concern, but an exploration contract, concession.

The United States have not yet formalized their candidacy. Would you like them to do it? Indeed, would you be obliged to arrest the Chinese as the United States wishes?

Obligation, no. We believe in the market economy.

For the United States, it is not a question of the market, but of geopolitics.

We don’t understand that there are corporate obligations here. I’m not the best person to say where the competition is, what I’m saying is that even on Wednesday I received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, whom I asked him to make known in his country this great investment opportunity that exists in Portugal. The more competitors the better. The choice will be made by a technical committee. The choice is not political.

Have the American authorities already sent the government an intention to increase its presence at the Lajes base? And to make it a marine base?

We have a very close relationship with the United States. Diplomatic relations follow very important conventions and one of them is not to disclose the contents of contacts before they can be disclosed. To my knowledge, no proposal has been submitted for a marine base in the Azores.

I ask the question in another way: have the American authorities shown an interest in strengthening their presence at the Lajes base?

Since taking office in November 2015, I have sought to work with the Americans in the sense that there is no longer any reduction in the American presence in Portugal, including the military presence. And with reinforcement, if possible.

Do you have any signs of this strengthening?

We have been working for a few years. There was no reduction, so my first goal has been reached. Let’s see the second. I understand all your curiosity, but you know that no Minister of Foreign Affairs talks about these issues until things are done. When things are done, they will be.

Do you think that the Portuguese Presidency will already start with the approved and ratified European resilience plan?

The European Fund is convinced that it is because it is very important. The European Parliament (EP) must now approve the multiannual financial framework. He has already given his opinion on the own resources decision and we are in the national approval process. There are currently two problems: the EP says that several centralized management programs have insufficient endowment and wants to increase it and several countries want to link the approval of financial allocations to the question of the rule of law. In this case, time is an essential variable. In the most critical period of the pandemic, we have almost put the economy in an induced coma. Then we created a very powerful set of drugs to keep the economy going. We will have to reduce the dosage and for that we need physiotherapy, we need resources.

Can the issue of binding respect for the rule of law still jeopardize this entire agreement?

If we weren’t sane, realistic, and weren’t aware of the scale of the crisis and the efforts needed to overcome it, yes, it could happen. But there is no reason for us not to be sane and realistic. It is very important that the Portuguese Presidency of the European Council is marked by the simple but decisive fact that our financial instruments are available so that we can use them with the reforms and investments that we must make.

Has the choice of José Manuel Barroso for the global vaccine alliance been a victory for Portuguese diplomacy?

No, in the sense that it was not a campaign led by Portuguese diplomacy but it is a victory for Portugal.

What is Portuguese diplomacy doing or how does it support Cabo Delgado, a region of Mozambique which has been the target of extremist attacks and where several Portuguese companies have interests?

At the consular level, we investigated all Portuguese living in northern Mozambique and refreshed contacts in the event of an emergency. A week ago, two weeks ago, the Mozambican Minister of Foreign Affairs addressed a request to the EU for support in the fields of military training and security forces, in the fight against insurgency or terrorism. We are studying the modalities of this support. A European response would be more powerful, more ambitious and more comprehensive. We cannot allow East Africa to become a territory of influence for terrorist networks.

