After the TV duel is for the TV duel: Trump considers himself the winner of the “whining” Biden – politics

After the chaotic TV duel with his challenger Joe Biden, US President Donald Trump declared himself the winner of the first debate before the presidential election. “We easily won the debate last night,” the Republican said in the garden of the White House on Wednesday.

Looking at Biden – who is running for Democrats on November 3 – Trump said, “I think he was very weak. He looked weak, whimpered. Trump said he would also deny the next two TV debates against Biden. If his challenger doesn’t want to participate, that’s his decision.

Trump said he saw “about six” polls that saw him as the winner of the debate. It was unclear which studies he was referring to. In some Twitter polls – which are considered unreliable without scientific basis – Trump has led the way. However, in lightning polls by broadcasters CBS and CNN, a majority found that Biden was more successful in the debate than Trump.

The debate was dominated by chaos and personal attacks. Trump in particular interrupted Biden, but also Wallace repeatedly. The TV duel then slipped into chaos. Biden described Trump’s actions on Wednesday as “an embarrassment to the country.” The organizers announced changes to the concept of the TV duels. The process made it clear that “the form of the remaining debates needs an additional structure to ensure a more regular discussion of the issues,” said the Presidency Debating Committee.

The moderator of the debate, Chris Wallace, was disappointed with the turn of events. With a more orderly process, it could have been “a much more useful evening,” he told the New York Times on Wednesday. Looking at Trump’s interruptions, he added that he did not realize “that this would be the president’s strategy not just for the start of the debate, but for the entire debate,” Wallace said. During the debate he thought, “I am a professional. I have never experienced anything like it. “

Wallace went on to say, “I never thought it would get out of hand.” When asked how he felt asking the candidates for less interruption, the host replied, “Despair.” Wallace is coming. by Trump-friendly television station Fox News, but respected as independent.

Wallace spoke out against proposals to allow the moderators to turn off the microphones for the candidates in subsequent debates. “In practice, even with his microphone turned off, the president could still have interrupted,” he said. Such a step can also have consequences. “Too many people forget that these two candidates have the support of tens of millions of Americans.”

The Tuesday night TV debate in Cleveland, Ohio, was the first between Trump (74) and Biden (77). Two more debates are scheduled for October 15 in Miami, Florida and October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee. Wallace advised the moderators of the following debate – Steve Scully of C-Span and Kristen Welker of NBC – to respond faster than he did. “I didn’t have this warning.” (Dpa)