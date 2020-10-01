Suspicious cases under NRW protection constitution: have right-wing extremists observed right-wing extremists? – Politics

There are now suspected cases of right-wing extremism at the North Rhine-Westphalian Constitution Protection Office. Three members of the observation team were under this suspicion, as the Ministry of the Interior announced to the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post”. In addition, a fourth person is suspected of right-wing extremists, who worked at the Ministry of the Interior as an “administrative clerk at the police”.

The Bureau for the Protection of the Constitution drew attention for sending videos “with an Islamic or xenophobic connotation” in online networks and chats, the ministry said. The reference to the chat group within the observation team would have been provided by colleagues who would have received these videos. The police officer had noticed Facebook contacts with members of the far-right scene.

The three suspected employees of the Bureau for the Protection of the Constitution are said to be responsible, among other things, for observing right-wing extremists. The observation teams are in principle deployed in all areas, including that of right-wing extremism, the Ministry of the Interior explains. The observation team has since been disbanded and “the management staff has changed”.

The Interior Ministry immediately took disciplinary and personnel law measures after allegations of right-wing extremism were made, a Rheinische Post spokeswoman said. One of the four proceedings has already been closed with the imposition of a disciplinary measure. The other three were still running.

Suspicious cases of right-wing extremism had already become known to the NRW police in mid-September. Police officers are said to have spread right-wing agitation in chat groups. About 30 officials have been suspended, 14 are subject to disciplinary proceedings with the aim of decommissioning them, and 12 are under criminal investigation. (AFP)