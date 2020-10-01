The bank prepares the production of 5,000 workers in the short term | Banking

Poor management, breakdown of financial activity, digitization, new competitors and, now, the covid-19 pandemic. These are some of the underlying causes of the strong “weight loss” in the banking sector which, between 2011 and 2019, lost more than 10,000 workers and closed 2,279 branches, according to data from the Portuguese Banking Association. (APB). But the process is far from over and, among the cuts already made or to be made in 2020 and in the next two to three years, the job cuts are expected to amount to nearly five thousand in Montepio, BCP, Novo Banco, Caixa Geral de Depósitos and Santander, and to a lesser extent at BPI.

