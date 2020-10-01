Hospitals knock on doors asking for beds for covid-19 patients | Covid-19

More than six months after the start of the covid-19 epidemic in Portugal, hospitals in the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo (LVT) region still have to knock on doors to get beds to admit patients. when their occupancy rates reach the limit. Sometimes they have to ask the regional health administration (ARSLVT) to “intercede” for vacancies in the wards and intensive care units of other health units, which wastes time in the process. this process. They are criticized by two hospital officials who say they have been complaining for months that the management of beds for patients with covid operates centrally and in a network and that they regret that each health unit continues to “feel obligated to resolve the problem. only “.

