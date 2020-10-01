After more than two years in prison: Turkey releases the Cologne singer Hozan Cane – politically

The Cologne singer with the stage name Hozan Cane has been released after more than two years in prison in Turkey, according to her lawyer. Your client left prison in Istanbul’s Bakirköy neighborhood on Thursday evening, Newroz Akalan told the German news agency. A court had previously upheld the defense’s objection that the long imprisonment was disproportionate and ordered the release of Canes. However, an exit ban has been imposed, Akalan said.

The singer was arrested in Edirne shortly before the presidential and parliamentary elections in June 2018. In November of that year, she was sentenced to six years and three months in prison for membership in a terrorist organization.

The case was reopened in August after the Supreme Court of Appeal failed to uphold the verdict. There is no clear evidence of the supposed membership of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party PKK, it was said to justify. The Prosecution relied, among other things, on content from Facebook and Twitter profiles. The case had strained German-Turkish relations.

SPD human rights spokesman Frank Schwabe, who is following the proceedings against Cane, told the Dpa: “Hozan Cane was wrongfully in prison. She is a singer who has become politically active with her art. But that is not a crime. “

On the last day of the August hearing, the court in Edirne, western Turkey, had refused to release the singer, partly because there was a risk of escape and she wanted to wait for a medical examination of Canes’ health. The singer stated that she suffered from severe asthma and high blood pressure and that her health had deteriorated during her detention.

Cane has Kurdish roots and only has German citizenship. Your trial period will continue on October 20. The trial of Cane’s daughter Gönül Örs, accused of terrorist propaganda for the PKK in Turkey, continues in Istanbul on Thursday.

The background to the charges against Örs was a 2012 protest on a ship in Cologne. According to her lawyer, an investigation against Örs in Germany has been closed in this case. Örs was released from house arrest in June, but she is not allowed to leave the country. SPD politician Schwabe said he now expects the ban on Örs to be lifted and Cane to be able to leave the country within weeks after her trial continues. (dpa)