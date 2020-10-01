Putin tells Macron that interference attempts are unacceptable – Watch

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday that attempts to interfere in the affairs of a sovereign country are “unacceptable” in discussions on Belarus, the Kremlin said.

Russia’s “principled position” is that “all attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of a sovereign state and external pressure on legitimate authorities are unacceptable,” the Russian presidency said, quoted by AFP. .

The telephone conversation between Putin and Macron came after a meeting in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, between the French president and Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

During a visit to Lithuania, the French head of state on Tuesday asked for international mediation to organize new presidential elections in Belarus, controlled by the international community, given that those in August are considered fraudulent by the opposition and western countries. Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have demonstrated in the streets, in demonstrations repressed by the authorities, since the presidential elections which extended the 26-year term of Alexander Lukashenko, giving him 80% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, her main rival, got 10%.

Regarding the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway Azerbaijani region where deadly fighting has been taking place since Sunday, Putin and Macron called for a “complete” end to the fighting and said they were ready to step up diplomatic efforts to help resolve the conflict, he said. the Kremlin. “Vladimir Poutine and Emmanuel Mácron called on the parties to the conflict to cease fire and, as soon as possible, to reduce tensions and to show maximum restraint,” said the Russian presidency.

The two presidents said they were “prepared” for the adoption of a statement issued on behalf of the co-presidents of the Minsk group – Russia, France and the United States – calling for an immediate end to hostilities, added the Kremlin.

Since Sunday, the forces of the separatist enclave supported by Armenia, a country of Orthodox Christian religion, and those of Azerbaijan have clashed in the bloodiest fighting since 2016. More than 80 dead have been confirmed in the resurgence conflict.