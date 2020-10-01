Belarus sanctions and tensions with Turkey mark opening of European Council this Thursday – Observer

The heads of government and state of the European Union (EU) will meet between this Thursday and Friday in Brussels to try to reach an agreement on the application of sanctions against the repressors in Belarus, in a process blocked by Cyprus .

The application of sanctions to Belarus – following the country’s crackdown in the face of the wave of protests against the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko – should be one of the dominant questions of this extraordinary European Council which will begin on Thursday.

Following the “ green light ” given by the EU Council last August, the list of restrictive measures against Belarus must be formally approved unanimously to take effect, a process that Cyprus is blocking in demanding similar measures against Turkey, given the crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In a period of tension in Minsk, it will be up to European leaders to agree on these sanctions against Belarus, in a negotiation process that several European sources are anticipating for so long.

The same sources stress that it will be for the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, to stress the unconditional support of the EU to Cyprus and Greece in the context of the attacks by Turkey, with the hope that, through the channels diplomas and the promise of strengthened sanctions against Ankara and Nicosia give in and approve restrictive measures for Belarus.

The August 9 presidential elections in Belarus gave victory to Alexander Lukashenko, in power for 26 years, who is contested by the opposition and is not recognized by the EU.

During this European summit, which was postponed for a week due to the isolation of Charles Michel for having had contact with an official infected with covid-19, most of the questions will also be linked to the crisis in the Mediterranean eastern.

Tensions between Ankara and Athens and Nicosia have escalated over Turkish illegal drilling in the special economic zones of Greece and Cyprus, claimed by Turkey.

“Our aim is to create a space for constructive dialogue with Turkey to ensure stability and security throughout the region and to ensure full respect for the sovereignty and sovereign rights of all EU member states. This will only be possible if Turkey makes a constructive commitment, ”argues Charles Michel in the summit invitation addressed to European leaders.

The Extraordinary European Council begins this Thursday at 3 p.m. (local time, minus one in Lisbon) and is expected to continue until Friday afternoon.

Before the official start of work, on this first day of the summit, Charles Michel will have bilateral meetings in Brussels, including one with Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa, at 9.15 am (less than an hour in Lisbon).

Other issues that will also be addressed during these two working days include the escalation of tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh, the deadlock in post-Brexit negotiations and the economic recovery after the crisis caused by the covid pandemic. -19.