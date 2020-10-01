A reason to prefer Trump to Biden – Observe

I also saw the debate between Trump and Biden. After all, who is not interested, even in little Lusitania, what is going on in the center of the Empire? I saw him at SIC, accompanied regularly by brief comments from the house reporter, Teresa Dimas: laughter and jokes when Trump spoke, words of admiration (“concrete proposals”, etc.) when it was his turn. by Biden. In short, a SIC journalist playing the role of SIC journalist, that is to say playing the role of any member of the various regional delegations of CNN or the New York Times.

I admit that I did not find the debate as dizzying as it seems a lot of people have found it to be. Trump was like him, in his qualities and faults, and Biden, proving that science today works wonders, was alert most of the time, even managing to emulate Trump at one point or another. This view was not shared by most of the media who, even defending Biden’s “victory”, viewed the debate as horrific. Which, if at all, leads me to conclude that he may have led Trump better than he thought.

However, the debate has not been happy. Which, given the facts, is not difficult to explain. Our political judgments are at least three different levels. The first is, so to speak, almost entirely negative. We assess the risks inherent in the positions at stake and decide for those which seem smaller to us. The second contains negative and positive elements. There is such an assessment of risks, and the resulting judgment, but this assessment comes with a link, more direct or more indirect, with the question of knowing what it is to live well in society. The third and final shot is the one that focuses first and almost exclusively on this last question. This is the plan which philosophy has traditionally dealt with since Plato and Aristotle, but which has an equivalent in the common consciousness, however educated it may be. And, I add, such a common conscience has every legitimacy to comment on the chapter. In politics, there are no “experts”, as in physics or biology. We all have, in a more distinctive or confused way, the idea of ​​what a good society is, however “deplorable” (to use a famous word) the position of others seems to us.

For social and historical reasons, largely common to American and European societies, this latter plan tends to eclipse the political debate, and this eclipse also partially affects the second level. In other words, the question of what society is and what form collective welfare should take only survives in frustrated and tattered political discourse, no matter what rhetorical artifice one uses. tries to cover up this simple and massive fact. . Considering the distances required and taking into account local particularities, what happens in Portugal is not much different from what happens in the United States.

The debate between Trump and Biden, for reasons that largely transcend the particular peculiarities of either of the two individuals, will likely only be analyzed in the foreground that I have indicated, with possible and very superficial communication. with the second. Or, if you wish: your assessment can only be based on criteria that affect the size of the risks you take. Of course, this assessment still rests, to a large extent, on what each of us believes to be the right way to live in society: the question, and rightly so, remains the first question. But in fact, its mode of existence in the current political debate is more phantasmal than real.

All of this – and I don’t apologize for the time I spent saying this, because it seems to me, rightly or wrongly, important – to come to a relatively simple conclusion. As you can imagine, it is essentially negative. Biden is, of course, not a dangerous leftist who is committed to destroying Western civilization and its surroundings. He’s a very old politician, not even particularly unfriendly (Trump is more “unfriendly” than him), notoriously weakened physically and mentally. This last aspect is not entirely serious: solutions are provided for the problems that this can create. The real problem is that Biden is dragging with him a Democratic Party which, since Obama’s second term, an obviously intelligent man, but whose political action has proven to be nefarious in many ways, has moved in a catastrophic direction and even more damaging, prolonging the trends of society. American since the so-called “academic left” has grown in importance, since the late 1980s, early 1990s.

Some examples of beliefs shared by the very representative left wing of Democrats, which will in no case fail to have significant consequences in the United States and in the world if Biden is elected: admission of the thesis of “systemic racism”, a kind of “melaninism” ”This replaces the late Marxism-Leninism, which never made real sense in the United States; development of a radical and savage conception of the fight against what is called “climate change”; establish a climate in which the police and law enforcement are systematically considered from a contradictory point of view; promotion of the culture of “cancellation”, which means neither more nor less than an attempt to erase the past and the obstacle of the “conversation of humanity” to dialogue with it and reflexively measure the different distances that separate us from him; justification of an active multiculturalism far removed from any legitimate and desirable coexistence with multiculturalism, a natural condition for the extension of democracy; exponential growth of a virtuous intolerance which, for all the reasons mentioned here, and for many others which could be added, threatens to take hold of the whole of society. As I explained the other day, in an interview with Figaro, an American professor, Joseph Bottum, all these attitudes come from people “who want to be sure to be” good people “. They know they are good people if they stand against racism. They think they are good people because they oppose the destruction of the environment. They want to have the right “attitude”, and that is why those who do not have the right attitude are kicked out of universities or their jobs for trivial reasons. Before, you were excluded from the Church, today you are excluded from public life ”.

In view of this, in view of the threat of escalation to never-before-seen levels of something that already occupies a good part of our daily life, in view of this Manichaeanism that has generally taken hold of the spirits, I do see how not to prefer a position like that of Trump, which ultimately, above all, represents the possible barrier against the real madness which threatens to invade everything. We will say that this is an entirely negative reason. And is. There are a number of things Trump can say (in foreign policy, for example), but the negative reasons are the most pressing and compelling. And, in my opinion, enough, at least to see the world from Lusitania.