Portugal must be “very courageous” to defend the Portuguese-Chinese detained in China – Observer

The executive director of the Portuguese section of Amnesty International (AI), Pedro Neto, today defended that Portugal must be diplomatically “very courageous” to defend the pro-democracy activist Luso-Chinese detained since August in China.

“Portugal, this time, if necessary, will have to be very courageous and put aside sympathetic diplomacy to protect a national citizen who will be unfairly accused, as everything seems to believe” in the case of Tsz Lun Kok, said Pedro Petit fils .

Twelve pro-democracy activists from Hong Kong, including Tsz Lun Kok, a 19-year-old university student, dual Chinese and Portuguese nationality, were arrested on August 23 by the Chinese coast guard on suspicion of “illegal crossing” when they were arrested. went by boat to Taiwan, where they allegedly sought political asylum.

The director of the Portuguese section of Amnesty International spoke of the case, in an interview with the Lusa agency, the day the charges against the activists should be formalized for ending the 37 days of possible detention without the formal approval of prosecutors.

Since the arrest, none of the 12 detainees have been able to contact the family, and they have also been denied access to lawyers appointed by the family. In some cases, lawyers have been threatened by Chinese authorities, who have claimed to have been previously appointed unofficial lawyers by the Chinese state.

“The Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have a special duty to work to influence [o jovem] can be released if no specific charge is brought against him, ”said Pedro Neto.

The Portuguese Foreign Ministry (MNE) and the Portuguese Consulate in Macau and Hong Kong said they were following the case, but stressed that China does not recognize dual citizenship for Chinese citizens, which limits any intervention by Portuguese authorities in the humanitarian field.

Pedro Neto admitted that the Portuguese government is legally limited and underlined, in this context, the increased importance of a bet on diplomatic channels.

“There is diplomatic work that must be strong, there are relations between Portugal and China that can be put into perspective and Portugal has assets to play,” he said.

The official said that as a human rights organization, Amnesty International “will pressure” the two governments so that the young Portuguese-Chinese does not enter into the “famous record of the militants arrested” and “sentenced” for false accusations ”in China. .

“What we have seen so far are generalities of terrorism accusations, this is how anyone who opposes the regime, who is an activist, who is in some way representative of civil society, who makes activism its job and think for yourself, ”said Pedro Neto.

The Portuguese leader of Amnesty International has revealed that all the information he has on Tsz Lun Kok indicates that he is an activist, without “recording any criminal act or justifying his detention”.

The young man of Portuguese nationality had already been arrested on November 18, then released, during the police siege of the Polytechnic University of Hong Kong, accused of riot, for allegedly participating in a maneuver aimed at diverting the attention of the forces of security. in order to allow refugee students to flee inland.

Beijing’s national security law imposed on the former British colony on June 30 prompted several pro-democracy activists to seek refuge in the United Kingdom and Taiwan.

The diploma punishes subversive activities, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with penalties of up to life in prison.

The executive director of the Portuguese section of Amnesty International (AI), Pedro Neto, said today that the Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado is experiencing a “guerrilla war”, with an escalation of human rights violations by both parties to the conflict .

“This is the situation of a guerrilla war. He does not obey any law and there have been numerous human rights violations, either by the guerrillas, or by the defense forces, the military, ”said Pedro Neto.

Among the most recent examples identified by Pedro Neto, there is a video showing a woman persecuted, tortured and killed by men in uniform of the Mozambique Armed Forces of Defense, a situation denounced by the section AI for Africa of l ‘East and Southern Africa, which has asked the Mozambican government for an independent investigation into the facts.

There are also earlier videos and photographs, also analyzed and published by Amnesty International, which “show attempted beheadings, torture and other ill-treatment of detainees, the dismemberment of suspected combatants, possible extrajudicial killings and the transport of detainees. ‘a large number of corpses to mass graves. “.

“What we are asking the Mozambican government to do is not to ‘hit the ball in the corner’, to conduct a serious and independent investigation because they have responsibilities,” he stressed.

On the other hand, Pedro Neto denounced the speech of the Mozambican authorities, who attributed the events to “terrorists”, accusing them of dressing in the army to make them believe that the atrocities were committed by the armed forces.

“This is not enough. It is necessary to understand whether this is true and whether it is true how the suspected terrorists got the full military uniforms even with the badges,” he said.

“There are descriptions of a lot of violence on both sides against the population, who feel unprotected. There is work to be done by the Mozambican armed and defense forces, the international community must also support it and the Mozambican government must be realistic and ask for this help because this situation has been going on for a long time ”, he added.

Pedro Neto, on the other hand, underlined the harassment of the population, journalists and civil society organizations, including AI itself, which saw one of its investigators arrested and was the target, according to the official, of attempts to discredit people on social media. .

Regarding the perpetrators of the Cabo Delgado attacks, who call themselves Al Shabab, the executive director of the Portuguese section of Amnesty International underlined the uncertainties regarding his direct links with a group of the same name which operates further north in the region. Somalia, or the self-proclaimed Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for some of the attacks.

The situation “is very unstable,” said Pedro Neto, revealing that during the night the populations are forced to sleep in the bush for fear that the villages will be attacked, and that in time there will be an escalation of violence and violence. human rights violations.

Cabo Delgado has been facing attacks from armed groups for the past three years, which have already killed more than 1,000 people and 250,000 internally displaced people.

The executive director of the Portuguese section of Amnesty International (AI), Pedro Neto, today condemned the police abuses in Angola during the Covid-19 pandemic, considering that there had been gratuitous violence and excessive use of force against citizens.

“The turn of the pandemic has been abused in the attitude and performance of the police, gratuitous violence and excessive use of force, which was neither proportionate nor justified”, said Pedro Neto, in a statement. interview with the Lusa agency.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, more than a dozen people have died as a result of police interventions to enforce the measures that prevailed in a state of emergency and in a situation of public calamity, namely the use of a mask.

On September 1, a doctor was taken to a police station for not wearing a mask in the car and died in circumstances yet to be clarified.

These cases have motivated several demonstrations against police violence, promoted mainly by young people, in Angola, but also abroad, including in Portugal.

“We call on the police to be trained in how to act, not to abuse force and to the detriment of the pandemic or the non-use of masks, to commit acts that are not justified”, defended Pedro Neto .

The head of the Portuguese section of Amnesty International spoke of street vendors who were violently expelled and young people who had been beaten simply for being on the streets.

“This situation worries us a lot because the security forces are there to protect people and not the other way around,” he said.

“The police and security forces are yet another era and must update themselves and act in accordance with what the civil and political rights of the people are,” he added.

Regarding the global human rights situation in Angola, Pedro Neto highlighted the “significant signs” and “hope” given by President João Lourenço, but regretted that so far they had not gone beyond speech.

The Portuguese leader of Amnesty International underlined as positive the fact that the activists arrested in 2016, the 15 + 2, were at large, as well as the availability of the Head of State to draft a new law on community lands, including some have been appropriated by farmers. , governors and politicians, thus ensuring the continuity of its use by pastors.

“We must move from these signs to practice. There is an environment of freedom of expression and thought that has improved. Now, other signs that we want to see are taking time to materialize, to move from words to action, ”said Pedro Neto, highlighting in particular the fight against extreme poverty through“ serious aid ”to populations.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already claimed more than one million lives and more than 33.7 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report from the French agency AFP.

Angola records 183 deaths and 4,972 cases of infection with the new coronavirus.