Benedita Pereira: “Making a comedy is always important in times of crisis” | theater

Benedita Pereira is no longer the young woman who made her debut on the screens in the first series of Morangos com Açúcar. From 2003, he made television, theater, left for the USA, returned, but being in his city, Porto, “always has a very particular flavor”. This Thursday, the doors of the National Theater of São João open to receive the Comedy of the Backstage, a play that is both comical and serious, and which remains until the 11th at the Porto Theater.

“It feels good to be at home with the family and to go out every day to work in an incredible place”, he confides to PÚBLICO, stressing that “the place is also made up of people”, namely the actors and the directors he works with. Absurd Person Singular is the original title by British playwright Alan Ayckbourn, a play that Nuno Carinhas and João Cardoso direct for six actors: Benedita Pereira, Catarina Gomes, Paulo Freixinho, Pedro Frias, Pedro Galiza and Sara Carinhas.

It’s a challenge that, at 35, the actress recognizes to make her “a little nervous”, but she embraces him fearlessly: “Whenever I have the chance, I run. It is a great pleasure and an honor, combined with a lot of responsibility. The invitation came a year ago, always “before I got pregnant,” she says, and she immediately said yes to a proposal with a schedule “not as intense as the shoot”.

“It was the best job to do after being a mother and in this time of pandemic,” she admits, explaining that she has the support of the family to reconcile work and motherhood. “I found a way to be a good thing: to work, to go back, to be full of the desire to be with him [o filho] and, at the same time, to feel fulfilled as a woman and as an actress, not just as a mother, which is very important, but for me, it is also important to keep working.

Pandemic care

The tests, which began in early August, were carried out on temperature measurements. “No one has had a fever, at least I know I still have a fever,” he jokes. The mask, on the other hand, is an obstacle to representation, which is why the actors do not wear it, which can expose them more, but Benedita Pereira guarantees: “No one leads a very crazy life because we are aware that we can put on quite a show. “

Benedita Pereira is back in Porto, the city where he grew up Paulo Pimenta

Besides knowing who is on stage and behind the scenes, the actress also cares about the audience: “I know it’s not very pleasant to wear a mask to see a show, but people have to start to have a look. cultural life.” Although with some limits, “it’s better than being closed at home,” he defends himself.

And nothing like watching a comedy, he continues. “It is ideal and it is not only in these times”, underlines Benedita Pereira, for whom “to make a comedy is always important in times of crisis”. In fact, making people laugh is one of the things he loves the most, “not just as an actress but as a person”, and with this play he wants to entertain in such a way “that people forget. they are [a assistir] mask “. He continues: “It’s really important to focus on other people for two hours, to watch a lot of nonsense and not to think about the pandemic and the problems. I just hope people get a little bit of what I feel when they come to see the show.

Three couples and three Christmases

“The action takes place in three consecutive Christmases and focuses on three couples who for some reason need each other – it’s a bit of a satire on this bourgeois thing and the partnerships we make. to reach a certain place, ”he explains to the audience. The characters are co-dependent to meet their needs, but live isolated in their world. “There is no sure,” he said. Benedita Pereira plays the couple’s wife “who is at the top and goes down on the track”.

“There are those who go up, those who go down, those who get richer, those who get poorer, the petty revenge and hypocrisy of their own marriage and intra and inter-couple partnerships,” he describes. But it’s a comedy, a genre that demands the responsibility of making audiences laugh. “What if people aren’t laughing?” He asks. If in real life he is “always with a little joke on the tip of his tongue”, on stage the process is complicated by “the burden of responsibility”. “It takes a lot of work to get people to laugh. Hope you are laughing. And they won’t always laugh at the same times. Maybe they’ll laugh in places we don’t expect. I’m afraid of that, it distracts me too, ”she said with a nervous laugh.

But despite being a comedy, Benedita Pereira guarantees that there is a “dark side and a critique of society” very present. The play explores issues such as marriage, adultery, class conflict, and minor obsessions. “It’s not just a comedy to laugh and forget what has been said,” he continues. The actress points out that although the original text was written in the 1970s in England, it is still very current. “The bourgeoisie continues to exist, hypocrisy continues to exist, convenience marriages continue to exist – sometimes they didn’t even start for convenience, but it just ends up being convenient to continue in marriage,” he interprets.

However, the actress acknowledges that compared to the 1970s, the role of women has changed. Not much, but it has changed. “Women, in terms of professions, were appendages of men and today it’s not so much. Despite everything, in the game, they are the ones who make the boat shake, they are the ones who often move the action forward. On stage, we live in a “deeply sexist world”, which unfortunately “still exists”.

The crisis of the profession

He had a “very long” on and off relationship with the United States that “opened his eyes to a lot of things he had no idea about” in terms of cultural, religious, linguistic and even work methodologies. “My journey has made me grow up in a very different way than it probably would if I had stayed here,” he said to himself. Having co-produced a “very complete” intercultural play during her stay in New York, Benedita Pereira expresses her willingness to participate again in “works with very different people”, recognizing the learning and personal growth they bring. .

The director of the Teatro D. Maria II considers the support for culture in Portugal as “ridiculous”

Back from New York, he was in São João four years ago, but the last time he took to the stage was with The Last Days of Mankind, on stage at the D. Maria National Theater. II, in Lisbon. “Then I had a big break at the theater,” he says, in part because of the projects he was doing on television. Now he wants to focus on Backstage Comedy which, for the year, will go to Lisbon. And, who knows, continue with a show you saw “over there”. “Take it easy,” he says as he creates his own itinerary.

However, in your profession it is not always easy to make plans. “We never know very well tomorrow. In the theater, we sometimes know that in about a year we’re going to do something crazy, ”he says, explaining that between having accepted this challenge and taking it up, a pregnancy and a pandemic have passed.

Although he has not gone through moments of distress, he recognizes that “intermittent life is not easy” and sympathizes with colleagues who cannot say the same thing: “We act as if everything comes back to life. normal, but it’s not for much people. ”He judges the state of culture in Portugal“ very revolting ”and warns against the issue of intermittent status, on which there is still no consensus. “Everything is badly done. Green recipes are not even made for artists,” he emphasizes.

However, despite the precarious conditions and the lack of state funding, Benedita Pereira believes that “there is hope as long as there is this passion and the will of people to go to the theater”. Therefore, the last word is an invitation to the public to come to São João. “It’s a waste if people don’t come.”

Text edited by Bárbara Wong

