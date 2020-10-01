Did Scheuer lie to parliament ?: Showdown for the Minister of Transport in the toll commission – politics

Actually, it should be the day of triumph for Andreas Scheuer and his CSU: October 1, 2020, the official start of the car toll, against all odds. But it turned out differently. And so the Minister of Transport must place himself on a different stage this Thursday – in the parliamentary committee of inquiry, which should shed light on the procedure surrounding the toll.

The opposition drives heavy artillery against the witness Scheuer. The focus is on the controversial contracts with the terminated toll operators – and the question: Did Scheuer lie to Parliament?

The day will certainly last a long time – and could be a first showdown. Before the minister’s turn, possibly in the evening, a team of managers who actually have to do business with the federal government arrives: first, Volker Schneble, director of the Autoticket joint venture set up for the toll. Next come their shareholders Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, Head of CTS Eventim, and Georg Kapsch, Head of Kapsch TrafficCom AG. Both companies were ordered to collect and check the toll at the end of 2018.

This is aimed at the central accusation of the opposition, namely that the far-reaching contracts were concluded before there was legal certainty. Because the toll was already on the European Court of Justice (ECJ), which stopped it as illegal in June 2019 – as critics had repeatedly predicted. However, Scheuer does not want to comment on the procedure: “I will make it clear that it was a legal procedure that did not legally work at the Court of Justice,” he recently told the DPA. And overall, he is “focused and well prepared”.

Since the end of 2019, the U Committee has been trying to clarify whether there are omissions in the granting of tolls and the termination of contracts. The opposition’s verdict is actually already settled: it demands the resignation or resignation of Scheuer and holds him against serious violations of budgetary and public procurement law at the expense of the taxpayer. Costs incurred so far: 79.3 million euros. Scheuer vehemently rejects the charges. His ex-secretary of state Gerhard Schulz, who was involved in the toll collection, should be questioned on the committee before him – he is now the head of Toll Collect. An overview:

The legacy of the toll and its consequences

The car toll was a prestigious object of the CSU in the previous grand coalition. CSU minister Alexander Dobrindt overcame the political hurdles, his successor Scheuer inherited the practical implementation. But the tricky part of the toll model was that domestic car owners had to be completely relieved of their burden in exchange for their toll payments through a lower vehicle tax. The Court of Justice did not allow this because it disadvantaged motorists from abroad.

Shortly after the total write-off in court, Scheuer terminated contracts with Kapsch and CTS Eventim, who founded the joint toll company Autoticket. In addition to the ruling, the federal government also cited shortcomings in contractors’ performance as the reason – this is still controversial today. The operators are now demanding 560 million euros from the federal government, which strictly rejects this. Arbitration is ongoing.

Scheuer’s “secret meeting”

The focus of the committee meeting will likely be on three ‘secret meetings’ with Scheuer’s executives: in October and November 2018, and after contracts ended in June 2019. On October 3, 2018, it was about the involvement of the federal truck toll operator Toll Collect in the collection of the car toll. The opposition accuses Scheuer of trying to hide costs and risks from Toll Collect.

At a meeting on November 29, 2018, the operators of Scheuer allegedly offered to wait for the Court to rule before signing a contract. Scheuer declined, as the toll should be introduced in 2020, which is why time is running out – according to an internal memory log from Autoticket’s general manager. Credibility is questioned in Ministry of Transport circles – as the minutes were only drawn up in September 2020 and the author was not present at the conversation.

It will now be exciting to see whether the bosses of the operating companies will ratify the bid in committee. The opposition recalled Scheuer’s statements in the Bundestag on September 25, 2019. In response to questions from MPs, he said that such an offer was “no problem”.

Support for Scheuer?

So far, the SPD has been reluctant to attack Scheuer. However, there is a “red line” internally. This would be exceeded if Scheuer arguably lied to parliament. In this case, Scheuer would have a credibility problem, said committee chairman Udo Schiefner (SPD) of the “Rheinische Post”. “That would put pressure on his office, which could be a credibility problem for the government.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) confirmed to her minister at the end of 2019 that “Andy Scheuer is doing very well”. All allegations were “properly dealt with in the inquiry commission”. However, the position of the CSU Summit determines its support.

In the CSU, Scheuer’s political future is seen as divided. Across the party there is criticism of the appearance of toll – especially in view of the federal elections in 2021. The decisive factor for a stay is – according to the CSU – the proof that everything has been lawfully taken. If it turns out that Scheuer lied to the Bundestag, he can no longer be detained. CSU boss Markus Söder had always warned against hasty convictions and emphasized that the U-committee had to be awaited first. (dpa)