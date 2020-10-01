Carlos has been accompanying wolves since he was a child: “The idea that the wolf is bad is not yet extinct” | Photography

One day, while driving a national road near Ponte da Barca, photographer Carlos Pontes had an unexpected encounter with a wolf. “From inside the car, I saw that he had one of his front legs amputated. The stump was full of pus, it was rotten. She looked weak, she was about to die. I stopped the car next to her and looked at me very sadly; continued to walk, slowly, defeated. That day, something awoke in me. Carlos was 18. “Why do people hurt wolves so much? Why are you chasing them so much? He felt the need to demystify the presence of this animal, to show that the “big wolf”, the beast, was not the “monster” they were painting. The years have passed by Carlos, who is now 35 years old, but the mission has remained.

Carlos has been in contact with the Iberian wolf since he was eight years old. “Mountains and wild animals have been part of my life from a young age,” he explains to P3, on WhatsApp, while walking in the Serra Amarela, between Gerês and Soajo. “The wolves have killed this evening and are accompanied by their young,” he said, near where the pack will wait. It’s a normal day in the life of the photographer from Ponte da Barca. “If they are still hungry, they can try to eat again before the dark.” The heat felt for 15 hours is intense, but it does not relieve it. “[Conseguir fotografar a alcateia] it’s long, but I’m more tenacious than them, ”he guarantees.

And he goes into the mountains, with a camera up. Carlos Pontes knows where to wait for the wolves, he knows their routes. He has been following four packs for several years, but oversees the breeding process of six. “It’s been work for many years,” he explains. “At first I didn’t even use photography, I just followed it.” He did it out of passion. Photography only arrived in 2009, when buying a professional camera. “Until then, I walked many wasted hours in the mountains, spent many nights behind the wolves, trying to figure out where they were, looking for footprints.” to find it. “In addition, I have asked many pastors in the area,” he explains. “They had closer contact with the wolf.” He marked everything on a map, all the sightings and all the evidence, so as to triangulate the territory of each pack. “Now I go there with my eyes closed, I know where they are depending on the time of year.”

The wolf is a difficult species to work with. “Don’t be fooled, he’s an elusive animal,” he describes. “And that’s how he was chased to the point of exhaustion.” Men and wolves are ancestral enemies. The fojos, the beatings and the enclosures have left a deep imprint on the animals. “The wolf has no routines, he does not spend two consecutive days in the same place at the same time. He is very afraid of human beings, he is very suspicious and, if he smells voices or smells, he does not not leave its hiding place. If the wolf avoids the human being, it is to preserve his life. An encounter with a person can be fatal and it is like “inscribed in his genetic code.” “Even today, despite All the efforts that have been made by the organisms in the direction of the preservation of this species, there are those in the villages who continue to insist on the idea that the wolf must be killed when it is spotted.

It is, in any case, an unequal struggle. A meeting between a wolf and a person never has a negative outcome for the latter. “Wolves never attack people. They know it’s a losing fight and avoid it at all costs. They also do not choose to attack human beings to protect their young. Carlos was a few feet from a pack and never felt threatened. “They never even scolded me,” he says.

But if it is not a dangerous animal for humans, why do people insist on its extermination? Like any other animal, the wolf has to feed – and feeds primarily on grazing animals, namely goats and sheep. “Wolves very rarely attack large animals. In fact, in my pictures we see them walking peacefully among the cows and oxen grazing in the mountains. They present no danger. It is to protect goats and sheep that so many men and women declare war on the wolf, in Alto Minho and in Peneda-Gerês National Park. There is support for shepherds and cattle breeders in the event of head loss due to wolf attacks. “But these attacks are difficult to prove, and it takes a long time for pastoralists or livestock owners to be compensated by the state.” Many prefer to “deal” with the threat rather than wait for compensation for the damage.

At present, the human being remains the greatest enemy of the Iberian wolf. Death traps (which are placed to hunt other animals, but which repeatedly victimize the wolf) and by shooting hunters are still common. And the “losses” of these animals are checked by counting the number of elements in the packs, which is carried out by technicians from the Institute for the Conservation of Nature and Forests. Additionally, wolves are also attacked with sticks by shepherds when they venture out hunting during the day. “Unfortunately, the idea that the wolf is bad, dangerous for people, is not yet extinct,” concludes the photographer.

Carlos Pontes shares his work on Facebook and Instagram and soon the wildlife photographer and videographer will also be the protagonist of an article in National Geographic Portugal magazine, focusing on the work he is doing on the Iberian wolf.