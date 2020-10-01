Goodbye to coffee | Megaphone

Mahmud Darwish was waking up in his apartment one morning in June 1982, when the Israeli army surrounded Beirut. For hours, the bombs destroyed buildings, shattered bodies, claimed lives. And Darwish did what anyone else would do in the same situation: coffee.

The Palestinian poet slowly grinds the black grains by hand, then fills the filter with this loose, aromatic mantle. Then he poured hot water, but not boiled, feeling the smoke and the aroma curl up in his nostrils like blankets. Finally, he drank it very slowly, a sip in between each bomb, watching the pale sun peeking through the windows shattered by the explosions, and leaving the sweet, bitter and thick flavor of oriental coffee. remind him that he was still human.

Coffee is the most important drink of our time. It was coffee that brought maritime expansion to European ports, and it was to cultivate coffee that slaves were brought to the Americas. It was the coffee that warmed the gatherings of the lights, the coffee that kept the workers of the Industrial Revolution active for 14 hours. Coffee is a boundary between cultures, from Italian espresso to watered down American coffee, frothy Turkish coffee, French chicory coffee. It is the black, hot, ground coffee that reminds us that evil exists and yet gives us hope.

Coffee enlivens and falls asleep, speeds up the heart and life, and yet it asks us to slow down.

I discovered this at O ​​Cafézeiro, a historic store in Porto, with hand painted glass, tea boxes, authentic burlap bags and old coffee grinders that look like alchemical machines, wooden drawers for each type of bean, and Mr. Zé Carlos.

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Mr. Zé Carlos is a middle-aged man, with a shiny head and a bushy mustache, who hides an endless smile. He worked in this store between the ages of 12 and 57, still doing calculations by hand and grinding coffee by hand, energetically cranking his arm in a cubic wood mill, then dropping that more earthy powder. fragrant. He did it for thousands of people in his life, coming from all walks of life, and from them, as a thank you, received postcards from Spain, France, Germany, Poland, Hungary , Cyprus and even Lebanon.

He did it almost every day of his life until one day, in the envelope he used to get his salary in, he found a letter to the employment office. The store closed, despite its charisma, having the seal of Porto with Tradition, selling the most wonderful and fascinating drinks in the world. He left me without coffee and Mr. Zé without work, probably forever, because, despite being in the middle of life, we know that in Portugal at 50 you are too old for anyone hires us.

If Darwish had a coffee to comfort him and a voice to recount his experience in the amazing book A Memory for Forgetting, no one would recount the anonymous suffering and sadness of Mr. Zé Carlos, surrounded by fear of misery, hurt by its uselessness for society and without even having the aroma of coffee to comfort you.

continue reading