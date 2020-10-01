“I’m not afraid!”: Navalny blames Putin for his poisoning – politics

After his poisoning, Kremlin adversary Alexei Navalny blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the crime in a “Mirror” interview. “I claim that Putin was behind the crime and I have no other versions of the crime,” he told the news magazine.

As the “Mirror” announced Thursday, the 44-year-old announced during an editorial visit to Berlin the day before that he would return to Russia. ‘My job now is to remain the unafraid type. And I am not afraid! “

The Russian government denies poisoning and speaks of provocation and staging. The most prominent opponent of Kremlin chief Putin is said to have been poisoned with the neurotoxin of the Novichok group. The drug of war is prohibited under the international prohibition on chemical weapons. Russian intelligence officials and members of the government repeatedly stressed that all supplies of the deadly poison developed during the Soviet era had been destroyed. On the August 20 attack, Navalny said, “You don’t feel pain, but you know you’re going to die.”

After being fired from the Charité clinic in Berlin, the politician is now undergoing a rehabilitation program to regain strength. Navalny, who, according to Spiegel’s presentation, is accompanied by bodyguards “around the clock”, had also spoken repeatedly on social networks in recent days.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The case has once again increased tensions in German-Russian relations. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), who had also visited Navalny at the clinic, called on Russia to investigate the crime. Moscow, however, demands evidence of poisoning and has refused to investigate the criminal case until then.

Navalny collapsed on a domestic flight in Russia on August 20 and was later taken to Germany for treatment. He was there for weeks in an artificial coma. According to the findings of a special Bundeswehr laboratory, he was poisoned with the Novichok group’s weapon of war. Laboratories in France and Sweden would also have confirmed this. The results of the investigation by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are eagerly awaited. After that, Russia is threatened with new sanctions. (dpa)