Relationships, Happiness… and Getting Old | Opinion

We live everyday life in a busy race! Perhaps now less accelerated due to the pandemic which has immobilized us in many of our rushed responsibilities! But, in this day-to-day race, more or less accelerated, you certainly took a few minutes to think:

What can you do today to reap the rewards of happiness tomorrow? Since tomorrow will be our old age. I know it might seem a little scary for some to think about old age! But I would have liked to be able to live it with a lot of happiness! So, I wonder where I should spend and invest my time today to reap this happiness in my tomorrow !?

One of the longest studies in humans, with the goal of understanding what keeps people healthy and happy throughout life, conducted by renowned psychiatrist Robert Waldinger, has already given us some of this reply. This study, developed at Harvard Medical School with a focus on adult development, followed the lives of 724 American men and some of them for nearly 80 years, after verifying that it was not the condition. of physical health that lengthened their lives. Economic ability wasn’t what made her happier either! They found that loneliness and depression were killing people. Probably as much as tobacco and alcohol. And that having bad relationships with partners and others is just as damaging as not having them.

On the other hand, they confirmed that happiness increases the average life expectancy. In this context, the wise Aristotle already in his work Ethics to Nicomachus tells us that happiness is like the supreme good that can be obtained by human action. And what human action can we take to become old people with longer and happier lives?

We are wise beings and we are relationship beings. We are human and our happiness depends a lot on the relationships we build throughout life. Creating and building good relationships with the people around us are great predictors of a long and happy life. And who concludes that this is the survey conducted by Robert Waldinger, that despite the immense array of data that this study generated, it is one of the most solid and, perhaps, the most remarkable conclusions of this long investigation.

In my professional life, as a teacher in nursing training and as a nurse, I accompany many students in different contexts of care for the elderly. The expressions of suffering that accompany many of our elderly are really painful: “Oh, my girl, I’m not doing anything here anymore!”; “God have mercy and take me!” It is extremely complex to care for the elderly when they do not have life goals. Nothing holds them back, nothing makes sense!

In turn, it is very easy to take care of the elderly, even if they are seriously ill, when they have friends, family, children… because these links become life goals!

Portugal, like most European countries, has a high rate of depression among the elderly. As a result, we have older people who are increasingly lonely and more and more isolated. The World Health Organization has alerted us to the growing increase in alcohol consumption among the elderly, in addition to the problematic and growing prevalence of depression and dementia syndromes.

If we are to counter this trend, a great strategy to preserve our sanity and enrich our happiness in life, is to create and maintain good relationships throughout life!

Therefore, the recipe is simple. In the busy race of life, try to build good relationships with your family, friends and other people you meet … and keep those relationships alive! They will help to preserve your health and will certainly be the prelude to a long, healthier (at least mentally) and happy life!

