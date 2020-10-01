Quinta do Ferro protests for decent housing | Housing

About twenty people gathered this Wednesday afternoon at Paços do Concelho, seat of the Lisbon city hall, to demand better conditions for the inhabitants of the Quinta do Ferro district in Lisbon. The demonstration took place before the public chamber meeting, where at least one of the residents intervened. Organized by Stop Despejos (platform that fights for an end to evictions and better housing conditions in the city) and Habita !, another association of activism for housing, in the presence of several residents of the Lisbon district that some residents call “Favela”.

The reasons are already known: Quinta do Ferro has structural problems, with many houses not even having a bathroom or access to running water and electricity. Marta recently lived in the neighborhood, where she has to take a bath in the mango tree. “Things have been like this for five years, but they are getting worse every day. Bedroom [que detém mais de metade dos terrenos] can’t find a solution, or they don’t want to know, ”he says. There is also a communal fountain, which was not removed by pressure from residents. Many are forced to use a ditch to remove manure due to poor sanitation in their homes.

Quinta do Ferro waits and despairs to be rehabilitated

Many residents live in houses in unsanitary conditions, with some at risk of being evicted from where they have lived for years. This is the case of Lina Silva, who received a deportation order a few days ago saying that she had “twenty days to leave”. He says he has never given up on applying for housing programs in the municipality, but he has failed and does not know what to do. “My house is in ruins. The house below, suffocated and with bricks. If it falls, I’ll die. Civil protection was there, who reported to the city council, but I don’t see the response from anyone. We need decent houses for Quinta do Ferro, ”he says.

However, “houses worthy of Quinta do Ferro”, a phrase repeated on posters and shouted in megaphones, are slow to arrive. In 2016, a rehabilitation project was approved within the framework of the BIP / ZIP competition, which remains on hold. What was collected, more than 50 thousand euros, was not used. “With this money, couldn’t we have rehabilitated the neighborhood? Where there are rats, there is a bad smell, there are people without water, people without light … It is not good for our health. I have lived in Quinta do Ferro for five years and I am very tired of living there. I come here to ask the councilors of housing to lay their eyes on my situation, because I am on the verge of becoming homeless, ”he says.

Some residents also say there is a lack of transparency in communicating with owners as they claim many do not identify themselves properly. “My landlady died and a lady appeared to me there, saying she was the attorney for this space. He did not identify himself, and after two months I received a letter ”of expulsion, says Lina Silva, who is unemployed and has lost the benefits she had received from Santa Casa da Misericórdia. This is the first time you have been in this situation. Marta says she also had contact with someone who claimed to be a landlord but did not have adequate documentation.

Despite greater media coverage, the neighborhood continues to be treated the same way by the municipality, according to residents and Habita !. “The three areas concerned, town planning, housing and social affairs, are constantly hissing. This story shows you very well. There are plans approved by the House itself, but I believe there are other interests that overlap and that manage to impose their will on the neighborhoods. At a time when it is very difficult to get people off the streets and fight for their rights, we need to amplify this in any way we can, ”says Maria João Costa from Habitita!

So far, a wish as simple as “decent housing for all, because they can afford it”, as Marta puts it, has not yet been granted to residents of a historic district of Lisbon, about one mile away. minute from the National Pantheon.

Text edited by Ana Fernandes

