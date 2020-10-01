Thousands of police take to the streets to prevent protests during China’s era – Observer

Thousands of intervention police were deployed on the streets of Hong Kong on Thursday to prevent large-scale pro-democracy protests on Chinese National Day.

About 6,000 people were mobilized for the occasion, a police source told France-Presse (AFP), double the number normally requested when authorities expect protests.

The People’s Republic of China celebrates its creation on October 1, a public holiday that gives rise to highly regulated official festivities. But in Hong Kong, this national holiday is also an opportunity for part of the population to express their anger at Beijing’s desire to withdraw the guaranteed freedoms of the former British colony. Helicopters displaying Chinese and Hong Kong flags flew over the territory, with CEO Carrie Lam and Chinese officials participated in an official celebration at the island’s exhibition center. Last year, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong was the scene of violent clashes between protesters and police. This year, authorities have banned all demonstrations for security reasons and in accordance with measures to combat the coronavirus, which prevent the public gathering of more than four people.

Four members of an opposition movement launched pro-democracy slogans near the exhibition grounds where the official ceremony took place earlier today. Pro-democracy activists have called for “flash mob” rallies on social media. In the morning, police began to search vehicles passing through one of Hong Kong’s most important access tunnels. At least five people have been arrested this week on suspicion of committing acts of violence, Hong Kong police said. More than 10,000 people have been arrested for participating in protests over the past 16 months, along with several pro-democracy leaders.

Joshua Wong, one of the best-known faces of pro-democracy activism in Hong Kong, was arrested last Thursday for participating in a protest in 2019. The activist has since been released.

The mobilization was very strong until the end of last year with demonstrations that affected two million people. But these thousands of arrests, and especially the arrival of the coronavirus, succeeded in stifling the movement at the beginning of the year. In June, Beijing’s response to protests that dragged on a year ago in Hong Kong came with the imposition of a national security law in China’s special administrative region, prompting activists to withdraw. refugee in the UK and Taiwan. This law punishes subversive activities, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with penalties of up to life imprisonment.