International
UK exit from the EU: EU starts procedure against British changes to the Brexit treaty – politics
Due to the planned changes to the Brexit treaty, the EU has started proceedings against Great Britain. Your authority had sent a letter to the government in London that was the first step in infringement proceedings, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday. The procedure could lead to a lawsuit before the European Court of Justice, which can impose fines on the UK. (AFP)