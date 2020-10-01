Brussels opens infringement case against UK over law violating agreement – Observer

The European Commission decided on Thursday to launch infringement proceedings against the UK over a controversial bill that partially nullifies the UK’s withdrawal agreement from the European Union (EU).

“The European Commission has decided this morning to send a notification to the British government and this is the first step in an infringement procedure” against the United Kingdom, announced the President of the Community Executive, Ursula von der Leyen, in a press release in Brussels. After the community bloc set a deadline until the end of September for London to remove the most controversial parts of this bill, which has not happened, Brussels is launching a lawsuit, as it did had already threatened him. The EU executive therefore understands that the UK has failed in its obligations under the Withdrawal Agreement and international law, so it is now giving the UK government one month to respond.

British MPs on Tuesday passed the controversial bill by 340 votes in favor and 256 against, ending the process in the House of Commons and paving the way for consideration by the House of Lords (upper house of parliament) within weeks to come up.

Aiming to replace European standards with rules for trade between different parts of the UK (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) after leaving the EU, the legislation gives the UK executive the power to ‘ignore the clauses that wake up.

These are matters such as the filing of export declarations or customs checks between the British province of Northern Ireland and Great Britain, the island where England is located, Scotland and the Country of Wales.