Enter a Really Old White Man: How Fit Is Joe Biden Really? – Politics

American voters were looking for an answer to two questions in the first TV debate: Can someone like Donald Trump remain president? And can someone like Joe Biden be president? Opinions about Trump are known to differ. The incumbent rumbles and polarizes, his followers assist him and he feeds his opponents every day.

Joe Biden’s question as president is more difficult to answer. In the TV duel, he was awake and focused, but Trump managed to disrupt him time and again with fiddling and insults. Biden seemed safe only when he could recite apparently memorized cues from speeches.

Trump has mocked him as ‘Sleepy Joe’ for months

The former vice president with more than four decades of political experience is a professional on the political scene. In the Democratic primaries, he prevailed against a number of articulate rivals. If only it wasn’t for his age.

Biden is 77 and would be 78 when he took office, making him the oldest US president in history. Trump has been mocking him for months as “Sleepy Joe” – senile, sleepy, unyielding. Before the TV duel, Trump suspected stimulants that Biden would use to get in shape. In the debate, however, it seemed more like the incumbent operator had been electrified and possibly doped.

Ronald Reagan was 73 years old when he faced Walter Mondale in 1984. When asked in the televised debate, the Republican president replied, “For the sake of political gain, I will not take advantage of my opponent’s youth and inexperience.” That was the case. Mondale, who was 56 years old at the time, had to laugh, the point went to Reagan.

He is suffering from heartburn and hay fever

Biden will know that speculation about his health continues and could be a factor in his choice. According to the health file, which he published of his own free will, he had to have tissue removed several times because he was suspected of skin cancer. His gallbladder was removed in 2003 and two aneurysms, thickened blood vessels, in the brain were treated in 1988. He also has high cholesterol, heartburn and hay fever.

On the other hand, he keeps himself fit, doesn’t smoke, doesn’t drink, at least doesn’t drink alcohol, and sports regularly. His doctor declared him in good health. Biden is fit and unconditionally fit for the office of president.

But is that enough to become president? Apparently the main trait of the challenger is not to be Trump. This contrasting character is central to Biden’s campaign. Here an empathetic, decent, “good” candidate committed to truth and science – seated there, the sexist, racist, lying, democratically threatening, and science-ignoring. Content and programs are not relevant in this comparison.

The highest virtue is ‘eligibility’

The Democrats must be warned. They had sent someone into the race once before, when their main virtue was ‘eligibility’. That was in 2004 when John Kerry went up against George W. Bush. Bush was the humble Texan who only entered the White House through a Supreme Court ruling, started two wars, canceled international treaties, was responsible for Guantanamo and other bad things.

Kerry, on the other hand, had attended Yale, was a Vietnam veteran, and had served continuously in the Senate since 1984. A thoroughbred politician with an impeccable resume. Still, Bush won by 3.5 million votes, and Republicans increased their majority in both houses of Congress.

In a deeply divided society, elections are not won halfway, but through mobilization. A candidate must arouse passions, the hearts of his followers must burn for him. Trump understands this perfectly. He also rose to the highest office because Hillary Clinton failed precisely in this mobilization.

Trump’s presidency is an extreme situation

Is Joe Biden in tune with John Kerry and Hillary Clinton? Who cannot inspire as a candidate for the lesser evil? So far there is little evidence for this. Biden’s personal grades are largely positive, with the exception of economics, he is ahead of surveys in all areas of competence. He is trusted to unite the nation and lead it back on the right track.

Moreover, the 3 November elections are not about two competing policy proposals. Biden may be the lesser of two evils, but in an extreme situation, that could be enough to get enough followers to the polls. The Trump presidency is probably such an extreme situation.

Even now, Americans can and will vote en masse in many states. This is a strong indication of a changing mood. If Biden can hold out for the next four and a half weeks, chances are good.