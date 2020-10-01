3,785 euros. It is the tallest in the world – Observe

It’s 23 francs an hour, 21.3 euros, nearly 3800 euros per month, more precisely 3785. This will be the minimum wage in Geneva, one of the most expensive cities in the world, which was approved during of a referendum on Sunday.

The measure was proposed by unions and supported by left-wing parties to deal with shortages resulting from the new coronavirus crisis. It comes into force in the middle of this month: it is the first minimum wage in the canton of Geneva and the third in Switzerland.

The 23 francs correspond to 4,086 francs per month (about 3,800 euros) for 41 hours of weekly work, according to ArcInfo. The unions estimate that around 30,000 people will be affected by the measure in sectors such as hotels and restaurants, cleaning, aesthetics and commerce.

In Geneva, where renting a two-bedroom apartment costs 3,000 francs and a coffee 5 euros, the pandemic has increased the number of difficulties and people are lining up to receive aid with food and other basic necessities. , says The Local. .

Switzerland does not have a national minimum wage, which was refused in 2014 in a referendum and Geneva had already rejected it twice. The third passed with 58% of the votes in favor. In addition to Geneva, two other cantons out of the 26 in Switzerland already have it: Jura and Neuchâtel.