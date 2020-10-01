Employees watched: data breach – H&M should pay 35 million euros – economy

Swedish fashion giant Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) will reportedly pay a fine of 35.3 million euros for spying on employees. Hamburg Data Protection Commissioner Johannes Caspar justified the decree on Thursday by monitoring hundreds of employees in a service center in Nuremberg.

This case documents a serious breach of employee data protection. “The amount of the fine imposed is therefore proportionate and appropriate to deter companies from infringing on the privacy of their employees,” he emphasized.

The Hamburg Data Protection Commissioner is responsible for this case, as the company has its German headquarters in the Hanseatic city.

The case became known last year. According to the Office, information on their private living conditions has been extensively recorded and stored for some employees since 2014. After being absent from vacation and illness, supervisors would hold a “Welcome Back Talk” and then, in many cases, document not only specific vacation experiences, but also symptoms of illness and diagnosis.

Some supervisors also “gained extensive knowledge of their employees’ private lives through individual and floor-level discussions, ranging from harmless details to family issues and religious beliefs,” she said.

Caspar expressed an explicitly positive assessment of the group’s management’s efforts to “compensate the disabled on the spot and restore confidence in society as an employer.” This clearly shows the will to “give the people the respect and recognition they deserve for their company as dependent employees in their daily work.” (DPA)