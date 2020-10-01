Unemployment increases in August in the euro area and in the EU for the 5th consecutive month – Observer

The unemployment rate rose in August, for the fifth consecutive month, to 8.1% in the euro area and 7.4% in the European Union (EU), according to Eurostat.

In the euro area, according to the European statistical office, 8.1% against 7.5% over one year and 8.0% in July.

In the EU, the increase to 7.4% is compared to 6.6% unemployment in August 2019 and 7.3% in July.

Eurostat estimates that in August 15.603 million people were unemployed in the EU, including 13.188 in the 19 countries of the single currency.

Youth unemployment stood at 17.6% in the EU and 18.1% in the euro area, compared to 17.4% and 17.8% in July and 14.8% and 15.5% over a year.

Eurostat continues to make no comparison between Member States due to the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic on the methodology for calculating unemployment.