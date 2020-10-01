Murder of Kassel district president: co-defendant in Lübcke trial is released – Politics

In the trial of the murder of the president of the Kassel district, Walter Lübcke, Markus H., who was accused of complicity, is released. There is no longer a sufficient, urgent suspicion against him, ruled the higher regional court of Frankfurt on Thursday at the request of Markus H.

In the indictment, the federal public prosecutor accused H. of having ideologically influenced the alleged main culprit Stephan Ernst and of, among other things, assisting in the murder. She assumes a right-wing extremist background for the act.

The German Stephan Ernst had confessed in various versions to have shot Lübcke. According to his testimony in court, H. was present in North Hesse last June. However, in an earlier confession during the investigation, he had also stated that the shot had been accidentally released while H. was holding the gun.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Ernst and H. were former colleagues who, according to Ernst, had become friends. H. was thus the one who influenced Ernst politically after breaking away from the right-wing scene years ago. Ernst said in his confessions that he took him to a joint shooting practice in the woods.

During the search of H.’s apartment after Lübcke’s murder, the investigators found numerous Nazi devotional objects. They discovered numerous texts with far-right and anti-Semitic content on the erased hard drive of his computer. (dpa)