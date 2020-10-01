Tip: 4 ways to backup and restore your iPhone / iPad with or without iTunes iCloud

In this digital age, we all need a backup for data security. Because of the iOS system protection system, it is annoying that we intend to back up all iPhone data to increase iOS device storage space or protect data from loss as it is still difficult to do. But don’t give up, here is a step-by-step guide on how to backup and restore iOS devices (iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch).

In this tutorial, we are going to show you four methods that you can use to backup and restore iPhone with / without iTunes iCloud.

Part 1. Backup and Restore iPhone iPad Using iTunes / Finder

How to Backup iPhone to PC via iTunes

Backing up an iOS device with iTunes is one of the most common choices for iOS users. Here are the following steps:

Open iTunes, go to “Account” to sign in to your Apple ID first. Find the little phone icon on the left side of the iTunes home page and click on it.

Note: You have two options for backing up your iOS device: backing up to PC or backing up to iCloud. Check the This computer> Back up now box to back up your data on the computer.

ITunes backup

How to Backup iPhone to Mac Using Finder

If you are a Mac user (macOS Catalina and above) you need to follow the steps below.

Connect your device to your Mac. In your Mac’s Finder, select iPhone in the Finder sidebar. Select General in the button bar. Select the “Back up all data on your device” button. [appareil] on this Mac ”to save the backups on your Mac. Then click on “Save now”.

Back up iPhone using Finder on Mac

How to restore iPhone via iTunes

Here are the steps below.

In iTunes, tap the phone icon. Tap on “Restore Backup”.

Restore iPhone through iTunes

How to restore iPhone from Finder

If your device has a problem, you can use a recent backup to restore the device information.

To restore data using the Finder, follow the same steps from Backup using the Finder to General, then tap Restore Backup.

Restore the Finder backup

Part 2. Backup and Restore iPhone iPad without iTunes via AnyTrans

AnyTrans is software developed by iMobie. This tool is the ultimate data manager for iOS users. It has several advantages for iPhone enthusiasts. Its advantages include:

The ability to choose the data to backup / restore: photos, messages, contacts, music, videos, notes, etc. The ability to view the data before backup / restore. Existing data will not be deleted when restoring. It offers 3 backup modes to meet your different needs. It also gives you the option to view and extract the iTunes and iCloud backup you created.

How to Backup iPhone with AnyTrans

First, you need to download AnyTrans and install it on your PC. Open AnyTrans on your PC and connect your iPhone using a USB cable. Once connected, tap Backup Management, then tap Back Up Now.

Press “Back up now” a second time.

Wait for the process to finish.

How to restore iPhone backup with AnyTrans

Open AnyTrans on your PC and connect your iPhone using the USB cable. After connecting, tap Backup Management, then tap Restore Backup.

Press “Next”.

Wait for the process to finish.

Create or restore an iPhone iPad backup via iCloud

Typically, iCloud offers 5GB of free online storage for every iOS user. There are three types of iCloud backups.

Back up the iPhone via iCloud

Follow these steps for all three methods and choose the one that works best for you.

A. Automatic iCloud backup

Make sure iCloud backup is enabled under Settings> [votre nom] > iCloud> iCloud backup. If you’re using iOS 10.2 or earlier, go to Settings> iCloud> Backup.

Connect your device to a power source. Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network. Make sure your device’s screen is locked.

Note: Make sure that there is enough space in iCloud for the backup. When you sign in to iCloud, you get 5GB of iCloud storage for free. When you need more iCloud storage, you can get more on your iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, or Mac.

B. Manual iCloud backup

Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network. Go to Settings> [votre nom]and tap iCloud.

Note: If you’re using iOS 10.2 or earlier, go to Settings, scroll down and tap iCloud.

Tap iCloud Backup.

Note: If you’re using iOS 10.2 or earlier, click Back Up. Make sure iCloud backup is turned on.

Press “Back up now”. Stay connected to your Wi-Fi network until the process is complete.

Note: Make sure the backup is complete: go to Settings> [votre nom] > iCloud> iCloud Storage> Manage Storage, then select your device. If you’re using iOS 10.2 or earlier, go to Settings> iCloud> Storage> Manage Storage, then select your device. The backup should be detailed along with the time and size of the backup.

C. Enable iCloud backup with iTunes

Find the little phone icon on the left side of the iTunes home page and click on it. Turn on iCloud> Back Up Now to back up your data to iCloud.

Restore iPhone via iCloud

Here are the steps to restore iCloud backup:

First of all, you need to erase all of its contents before you can use these steps to restore from your backup. Go to Settings> General> Reset> Erase All Content and Settings. After you’ve erased all of the content, restart your iOS device and follow the on-screen setup steps until you get to Apps & Screen. Data, and then tap Restore from iCloud Backup. Sign in to iCloud with your ID. Select a backup and start the transfer.

Note: Stay signed in and wait for a progress bar to appear and complete. Please keep the WiFi connected. If you disconnect from Wi-Fi too soon, the progress will stop until you reconnect.

Note: The process can take several hours or several days, depending on the amount of data. So, you’ll need to connect to Wi-Fi and turn yourself on frequently for the process to complete. Content like your apps, photos, music, and other information will still be restored in the background. You can now enjoy your device.

How to Backup and Restore iPhone Using Google Drive

Backing up iPhone to Google Drive is easy and will take a while depending on the contents of your iPhone. Remember that third party apps like Facebook, Instagram, etc. will not save contacts and calendars.

You can use these simple steps to backup your iPhone to Google Drive:

To start the process, install the Google Drive app from the App Store on your iPhone. Then start it up. Then log in with your Google account and click on “Menu” in the top left corner of the application. Now click on “Settings” and then on “Save”. Then click on “Menu”. Start backup ”, then the backup process begins.

Once you can back up your iPhone contents to Google Drive, you can easily restore your data. Here are the following steps:

On your iPhone, go to the Settings menu, then go to the Accounts and Password settings. Next, click the “Add Account” option and then tap Google. Add your Google account details here. Finally, check the Contacts, Photos and Calendars options to restore them.

What is the best method to backup and restore iPhone?

There are several methods for iPhone backup. We have selected the best for you. Here is a table that compares the 4 methods of backing up iPhone.

As explained in the comparison table, the best way to restore iPhone without iTunes is by using AnyTrans tool. We strongly recommend backing up or restoring iPhone backups. You can use it to transfer over 30 kinds of data from iPhone to computer, iPhone / Android to iPhone, and even iTunes iCloud.

