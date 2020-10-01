Four returns to the national team for a tight month in October | Soccer

Central midfielder Rúben Semedo, midfielder William Carvalho and extremes Rafa and Podence represent the news of the call to the national football team, in view of the October schedule, which includes a private meeting and two for the League of Nations.

The first match is scheduled for the 7, at the Estádio de Alvalade, against Spain, in a match that marks the return of the public to the stadiums after the stop imposed by the covid-19 pandemic. This preparation match is followed by two officers: a trip to Paris, to face France, on the 11th, and a clash with Sweden, on the 14th, still at Alvalade.

Regarding the last call, for the matches with Croatia and Sweden, Fernando Santos left out Domingos Duarte (Granada), André Gomes (Everton) and Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia).

continue reading