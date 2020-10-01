Scheuer in the U-committee under pressure: the toll operator clearly contradicts the minister of transport – politics

The originally planned operator of the car toll has raised significant objections to the Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU). The project “went well to the end,” said Autoticket’s director of the Autoticket joint venture, Volker Schneble, in the Bundestag’s committee of inquiry on Thursday.

Until the contract was terminated shortly after the toll was stopped by the European Court of Justice (CJEU) in June 2019, the project lights would have been “steady green”. The federal government termination was spontaneous and politically motivated. “That was a short circuit reaction.” The termination was “spontaneous and politically motivated”.

In addition to the verdict, the ministry had reported poor performance and problems with cooperation before the termination. The reasons for the termination are important to an ongoing arbitration process between Autoticket shareholders and the federal government.

The companies are claiming damages of 560 million euros. The federal government strongly rejects this, pointing out that in the event of termination for various reasons, the company would not be entitled to any contractual claims.

Schneble said the termination was “very regrettable” and “clearly foul play.” The minister was responsible for ending the project. From the operator’s point of view, the introduction of the toll would have been legally possible, even after the judgment of the Court of Justice.

The manager confirmed information from a subsequent note that the operator side had offered in a conversation with Minister Andreas Scheuer on November 29, 2018 to wait for the ECJ ruling, ie to “suspend” the project (analogous: to temporarily suspend) . Schneble pointed out that the ministry could have been given more time to move towards a higher financial framework at the Bundestag. In September 2019, Scheuer replied in the Bundestag to questions from members of the Bundestag that such a waiting offer was “not the subject” of this conversation. The opposition accuses Scheuer of having concluded the contracts at the end of 2019 before there was legal certainty. (dpa)