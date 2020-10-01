Rallies Against Corona Measures: Konstanz Bans Reich Flags and Nazi Symbols – Politically

The city of Konstanz has banned imperial flags during the demonstrations against the Corona measures recorded for the weekend. “Reich war flags, imperial flags and signs that have a clear reference to the time or the crimes of National Socialism and make a connection with the current corona pandemic” are not allowed, the city council and police announced Thursday. In addition, the city imposed strict hygiene requirements.

In the city of Baden-Württemberg, a total of 29 events have been registered for the weekend, with police estimating that between 20,000 and 30,000 participants are expected. The trigger for the large number of gatherings in the Southwest was the announcement of the lateral thinking initiative to hold the next nationwide demonstration on Lake Constance on Saturday.

Most of the events expected this weekend were not recorded by critics of the corona measures, a city spokesman said. The majority of them rather advocate topics such as solidarity, responsibility in times of the corona crisis and the fight against anti-Semitism.

At the end of August, right-wing extremists reached a staircase in the Reichstag building in Berlin during a corona demonstration and waved the flags of the German Empire in front of parliament. In the meantime, the federal state of Bremen has banned the flags in question and there is also talk of a national ban. (AFP)