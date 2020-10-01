Major raid on North Rhine-Westphalia: searches of 80 suspects for child pornography – politics

On Thursday, investigators searched 80 suspects in North Rhine-Westphalia on suspicion of the distribution, acquisition and possession of child pornography. “The search measures are all targeting suspects who have allegedly obtained child pornographic content for themselves or others, mainly through social networks,” the Cologne prosecutor said Thursday.

There are about 64 objects. Numerous data carriers are protected. Individual accused have already confessed. In the afternoon the mission continued in isolated cases.

The investigators pointed out that it was not actions based on the “Berg” research group in Cologne, which is supposed to clean up the Bergisch Gladbach abusive complex. The management was at the central and point of contact Cybercrime NRW.

Arrest warrants were reportedly not executed. However, there were also indications that other crimes – such as firearms and a cannabis plantation – were also found. (dpa)