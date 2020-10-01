Showdown in the U committee: toll operator in charge of Minister of Transport Scheuer heavily – politically

In fact, the car toll should have been collected on the German highways for the first time on October 1, 2020. Volker Schneble also said on Thursday in the Bundestag’s committee of inquiry that he would have liked the system to be put into use on time.

Schneble is still a director of the Autoticket company, which should have collected the toll for the federal government. The project was successful until the day it was terminated by Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU). “The collaboration with the customer was cooperative until June 19, 2019,” said Schneble.

On June 18, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled that the CSU prestige project “Ausländermaut” was illegal in the EU, precisely because of the discrimination against foreign drivers. The next day, Scheuer terminated the operator contract with Autoticket – but not because he misjudged the legal risk, but because of the company’s alleged “poor performance”.

To rule out the risk of a negative ruling by the ECJ, his colleague Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, head of the car map partner CTS Eventim, even explicitly offered Scheuer to wait for the ruling before signing the contract, according to Schneble.

Scheuer refused, however, because he did not want to accept a delayed start for political reasons. Moreover, postponement would probably have required an additional budget. Scheuer did not want to negotiate with the SPD coalition partner, Schneble said, referring to Schulenberg. He himself had not taken part in this conversation.

Schneble strongly rejects Scheuer’s accusation that Autoticket worked poorly in the inquiry commission. “We assessed the dismissal for allegedly failing to submit detailed planning documentation on time as clearly foul play.” In reality, Scheuer’s move was “politically motivated and spontaneous”. “They were just looking for a way out of this politically tricky situation.” Schneble speaks of a “short-circuit reaction” by the minister.

On the day of the ECJ ruling, Karl-Heinz Görrissen, Scheuer’s chief political planning and communications officer, called him and reported on the task force quickly installed at the ministry to resolve the toll debacle. Schneble said he offered his company to work.

The manager said in the U committee, like many legal experts, that the project could have been saved: “The ECJ did not object to the toll itself, but to the discriminatory compensation through the vehicle tax. The toll could have been collected in accordance with EU law. ”

In court, the German car toll in the version submitted at the time failed because the federal government wanted to compensate German motorists by lowering the vehicle tax, but foreign users of the motorways did not. However, the CSU did not want equality and thus a burden for Germans, which is why Scheuer rejected a modified toll.

Schneble said in a top-level conversation that Autoticket managers and shareholders have asked Kapsch and CTS Eventim Scheuer to withdraw the contract termination. In exchange, Autoticket had offered the minister to extend the payments to Autoticket. Scheuer initially showed himself to be open to this, but later canceled an appointment.

Instead, the ministry then started a “media game” against car tickets and launched alleged references to “poor performance”. “You wanted to reduce our claims for damages,” Schneble complains. “We, on the other hand, could not respond to it because of the contractual confidentiality clause.”

Scheuer had started to think after the end

The allegation that Autoticket has done a poor job is unfounded from the manager’s point of view. His people had worked constructively with the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) responsible on the side of the government. “The project lights were all green. The project was right on schedule. Car ticket also complied with the Minister’s “not insignificant change requests”.

Scheuer has asked for an “additional business location in Lusatia” to create new jobs in the lignite region. Autoticket also tackled the greater automation of the toll system, required by the CBA. All this can be read in the minutes of the summits. “An early termination was unthinkable,” said Schneble. “Everyone assumed a regular start.”

After his dismissal on June 19, 2019, Scheuer even had to think again. He had considered reviving the operator contract. “It’s a shame he didn’t do it,” said Schneble in the U committee. “The minister is responsible for the failure of the project, we – just like the taxpayers – are involved.” In arbitration proceedings, Autoticket demands at least 560 million euros in damages from the federal government. In the evening, Scheuer has to comment on all these allegations in the investigation committee.