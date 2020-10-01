UK government promises to respond ‘in due time’ to EU process – Observer

The British government on Thursday defended its bill canceling parts of the “Brexit” deal and said it would respond “in due course” to the formal notification that the European Union (EU) has launched a infringement procedure.

“We will respond to the letter (sent by the EC) in due course. We have already clearly detailed the reasons why we have introduced measures related to the Northern Ireland Protocol, ”said a spokesperson for the UK government.

According to the same source, the government wants to “create a legal safety net to protect the integrity of the UK internal market, to ensure that ministers can still meet their obligations in Northern Ireland and to protect the progress made in the process of peace”.

The European Commission decided on Thursday to launch infringement proceedings against the UK over a controversial bill that partially nullifies the UK’s withdrawal agreement from the European Union (EU).

After the community bloc set a deadline until the end of September for London to remove the most controversial parts of this bill, which has not happened, Brussels is launching a lawsuit, as it did had already threatened him.

“This bill, by its nature, violates the principle of good faith explained in the Withdrawal Agreement and, if adopted as is, will be in total contradiction with the Ireland / Northern Ireland protocol”, justified the president of the community executive, Ursula von der Leyen, in a statement to the press in Brussels.

The EU executive thus understands that the UK is not respecting its obligations under the Withdrawal Agreement and international law, so it is now giving the UK government a month to react and change this attitude.

Article 5 of the Withdrawal Agreement provides that the European Union and the United Kingdom are to take all appropriate measures to ensure compliance with the obligations arising from the document and to refrain from taking any measure liable to affect the achievement of these goals.

Both parties are bound by the obligation to cooperate in good faith in the execution of the Withdrawal Agreement.

British MPs on Tuesday passed the controversial bill by 340 votes in favor and 256 against, ending the process in the House of Commons and paving the way for consideration by the House of Lords (upper house of parliament) within weeks to come up.

Aiming to replace European standards with rules for trade between different parts of the UK (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) after leaving the EU, the legislation gives the UK executive the power to ‘ignore the clauses that wake up.

These are matters such as the filing of export declarations or customs checks between the British province of Northern Ireland and Great Britain, the island where England is located, Scotland and the Country of Wales.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has argued that this legislation is a “safety net” to protect the integrity of the country against “extremist or irrational interpretations of the Protocol, which could result in a border in the Irish Sea”.

Meanwhile, this week is the ninth round of negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal, which runs until Friday.

Mid-October is considered the deadline for reaching an agreement, failing which the absence of an agreement will result in tariffs on trade between the United Kingdom and the European bloc from January 1, 2021.