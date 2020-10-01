One million euros as compensation: The Munich innkeeper won a lawsuit with the Crown against insurance – the economy

Following a nationwide wave of Corona lawsuits against insurers who were unwilling to pay, the Munich District Court for the first time awarded the complainant innkeeper the required amount in millions. According to the judgment, the defendant insurance chamber must pay the tenants of the Munich Augustinerkeller the costs of concluding a 30-day coronation transaction – exactly EUR 1.014 million. Hundreds of similar lawsuits against several insurance companies are pending in courts across Germany, including the market leader Allianz.

According to the winning landlord, the Munich decision could result in a second wave of complaints: Many landlords did not have the money to afford a lawsuit, said Christian Vogler, a tenant of Augustinerkeller, which is also known outside Munich. “We have now done preparatory work for them.” Many restorers are at risk in their existence. “Now there is finally a judge who says, ‘It’s wrong what you do.’

The hotel and restaurant association Dehoga sees this in the same way: “Although the verdict is not yet final, it still brings hope to many thousands of entrepreneurs who have been confronted with the approach of refusing their insurance,” said CEO Ingrid Hartges in Berlin.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The decision is not legally binding and the defeated insurance chamber does not want to admit defeat: “As soon as the written reasons for the judgment are available, we will discuss them carefully and take the opportunity to appeal,” the company said.

The judgment concerns a policy in which the closure of a company is explicitly regulated on the basis of the Infection Protection Act. Chief Augustinerkeller did not sign the agreement until March 5, because he wanted to protect himself from the conclusion related to the corona.

However, the insurance chamber does not want to pay because, in the company’s view, the protection only applies to diseases and pathogens that are explicitly mentioned in the contract. Covid-19 is not one of them.

The court sees this very differently: the conclusion under the Infection Protection Act is secured in the contract, said the presiding judge, Susanne Laufenberg. According to the judgment, it does not matter whether or not Covid-19 is specifically mentioned. The insurance company is responsible for generally understandable contracts: “We are of the opinion that the policyholder cannot be expected to be familiar with the Infection Protection Act,” the judge said.

The winning landlord then accused the boards of insurance companies of outweighing their own financial interests over those of customers: “I think it’s really a mess that you push these people (landlords) against the wall to get higher bonuses,” Vogler said. Allianz boss Oliver Bäte and some other top executives in the industry, on the other hand, claim that they can only pay for explicitly insured damages, because otherwise the business would lead to financial risks that can no longer be calculated.

The association emphasizes the importance of individual cases

Allianz must also fear defeat in Munich, because their insurance conditions are worded similarly: closures under the Infection Protection Act are insured, but the pathogen Covid-19 is not explicitly mentioned. At several oral hearings, the chamber criticized the insurance conditions of both companies as “non-transparent”.

However, the success of a prominent Munich host does not mean that all the defendant insurance companies must be defeated in court, neither in Munich nor anywhere else. The only thing that is clear is that both the insurance chamber and Allianz in their hometown of Munich have a bad chance with all the same closing policies. The General Insurance Association of GDV accordingly emphasized: “In each individual case, it depends on the exact wording of the insurance conditions.”

Although it may take years for legally binding judgments to be made, the processes already have consequences: insurance companies want to formulate their policies in a clearer way. “From the beginning, we need to communicate more clearly what is insured and what is not,” said a GDV spokeswoman. “A group of experts is working on this task and is aiming to complete the work by the end of the year.” (DPA)