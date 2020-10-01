Bundeswehr in Corona Stake: Line-up to Stop – Politics

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer would have failed as a party politician had she passed up such an opportunity: giving the Berlin Senate a real treat with its left wing twist. Plus, when it comes to Kreuzberg, the capital that’s considered an exotic and explosive mix of the 1970s Bronx and Copenhagen’s ‘free city’ Christiania.

Understandably, then, after declining her offer to add soldiers to the district health department, the Secretary of Defense expressed outrage and complained about deaths who allegedly died for “ideological reasons”. A narrow interview with the left-wing state chairman, who wants to have dismissed Kaufhof employees work instead of uniformed, but the rising number of infected people also adds to the excitement.

Not only the rejection is ideological, but also the offer

In fact, the situation is not yet that dramatic, nor is there any indication that the pandemic would be out of control without the certainly valuable contribution of the Bundeswehr. In politics it is therefore often about ideology; it can be found in the Bundeswehr’s rejection as well as in the eager offer.

That said, both sides could be a bit more relaxed. As early as the summer, the responsible city councilor for health had indicated that they could certainly need the soldiers. This is called administrative assistance in bureaucratic German and has nothing to do with an “internal commitment of the Bundeswehr”; Tanks are known to be ineffective in the fight against viruses. It is the task of the armed forces to call and detect chains of infection. It doesn’t get much more peaceful than that. If it had always been this way, there would have been a few less world wars.

Left-wing anti-militarism has problems with the present

An insight that seems to be victorious even with the otherwise very idiosyncratic district mayor Monika Herrmann. She is now campaigning for the Bundeswehr to gain access to the health department. It is possible that people are also reflecting in the district assembly that wanted to decide on Thursday evening.

You really have to ask yourself why left-wing anti-militarism is so difficult to deal with the present. Rather than splitting up the armed forces, it’s not the worst thing to gradually civilize them. This includes administrative assistance operations. It is similar to the opening to women, which had to be issued by the EU judiciary. Right-wing networks in the troops should also provide a healthier view of real life outside the barracks. The Bundeswehr is not only helping. She also needs some.