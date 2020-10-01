In Search of New Heroes: Why the Poets Rimbaud and Verlaine Should Stay in Their Graves – Politics

Each time there are different heroes, and the wheel of history cannot be turned back. But yesterday’s heroes don’t have to be today’s heroes – that’s why we’re changing warlord street names and putting warning signs on images of slave traders.

All this is always an expression of current social developments. There is great uncertainty when references are lost – and new ones are sought. Because it is about the identity and self-image of a society. All too often, the new old heroes, however complex they may be, don’t fit the grid.

A funny illustration of these difficulties is currently on display in France. It is not about wiping out a nowadays unacceptable warlord like Herrmann von Wissmann in Berlin-Neukölln, but rather the very big things. Interestingly, people in the neighboring country want to adorn themselves with the progressiveness of the past.

There is an argument over two dead poets. Nine former Ministers of Culture are involved: Should the bones of the poets Paul Verlaine and Arthur Rimbaud, who were considered evil during their lifetime in the 19th century and who were briefly a gay couple, are to be reburied in the Pantheon, this republican temple ?

The Pantheon is the republic’s hall of honor

In one way or another because of their exceptional literary importance – but specifically in a double wrapping, because the couple symbolizes “diversity” and has fallen victim to “homophobia”. This is what the petition says, addressed to President Emmanuel Macron, who can only decide how French history will continue in the crypt of this country’s hall of honor.

The interior of the Pantheon, the Hall of Fame of the French Republic.

Now that marriage is possible for everyone in France after strong opposition from the Catholic milieu, the pioneers will take up residence in these gigantic mausoleum halls, whose size and columnar architecture intimidates and amazes visitors.

The current culture minister, Roselye Bachelot, supports the initiative and underlines the “present dimension” that a rebirth of the “loved ones” would have.

Opponents allege that the two poets were just a couple for about two years – Verlaine had left wife and child for 17-year-old Rimbaud – and the divorce was turbulent, with Verlaine shooting young Rimbaud in the leg. Verlaine ended up in prison, Rimbaud hung up the texts and became an arms dealer in Africa.

Fans of the rebel Rimbaud, who always rebelled against the petty bourgeoisie and nationalism, argue that the outsider of society never wanted to end up in this national temple. The family is also against this double blow, as Rimbaud has lived multiple lives and should not be limited to this brief collaboration with Verlaine.

The two poets do not need this publicity

The two poets do not need this publicity: Rimbaud’s anti-war sonnet “Le dormeur du Val” (The sleeper in the valley), which elegantly blends aesthetics and horror, is still memorized by every student today. . Every Frenchman is also familiar with Verlaine’s “Chanson d´ automne” (autumn song), which is often set to music.

Rather, care serves the self-assurance of a section of French society. The liberation of Verlaines from an inconspicuous grave near the motorway under ‘ugly plastic flowers’ (an argument in the petition for the transfer!) As well as that of Rimbaud from a family plot in the province should really only prove that French society in 2020 is serious about diversity. resources.