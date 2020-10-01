Second “Dalit” woman dies of gang rape in India – Observer

A second “Dalit” woman died in India after being raped by two men, police said Thursday, after the death of a first girl from the same social group on Tuesday to outraged the country.

The second case involves a 22-year-old woman who was raped on Tuesday by two men and died on her way to Uttar Pradesh state hospital, local police said.

The Dalits, formerly called “untouchables”, are on the fringes of India’s rigid caste system and are generally a very disadvantaged community.

Police said the two suspects were arrested and charged with gang rape and murder. Authorities said an investigation was still ongoing and the suspects could be tried in expedited proceedings by a special court. “A rickshaw driver brought her home. (The young woman) was left in front of our house. My daughter could barely stand or speak, ”said the victim’s mother, quoted by NDTV. The attack on the 22-year-old man took place in the district of Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh.

About 500 kilometers from this location there was the case of another young “Dalit”, who was raped in mid-September, allegedly by four upper caste men. The 19-year-old victim has been hospitalized since she was raped by four men on September 14 in the village of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh state and died on Tuesday. His death sparked protests in New Delhi and several towns in Uttar Pradesh.

The new rape cases come after the execution on March 20 of four men who gang raped and murdered a student on a bus in New Delhi in December 2012, a crime that has become a symbol of the problem of sexual violence against women. in India. The estimated 200 million Indian Dalits have long suffered from aggression and discrimination. Attacks have increased during the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, according to his supporters. In 2019, an average of 87 daily rapes were recorded in India and crimes against women have increased by more than 7% per year, according to official data released on Tuesday. However, that number could be higher, as many violations go unreported, experts say.