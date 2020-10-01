Marcelo visits Spain for the third time this year (and during the pandemic) – Observer

(in update)

And go three. In 13 weeks, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa met King Philip VI three times, having visited no other country during this period. This Thursday, before both participating in the Forum La Toja, in Galicia, the President of the Portuguese Republic and the King met alone, arrived in the same car at the Forum.

The last meeting between the two took place on July 21, at the invitation of the king, in Madrid. Prior to that, on July 1, Marcelo was in Badajoz, with Prime Minister António Costa, during the ceremonies to reopen the border between Portugal and Spain.

This time, the reason for his trip is due to his participation in the 2nd edition of the Forum “La Toja” – Atlantic Link 2020, which takes place on the Galician island of the same name, and where the theme of the pandemic should be at the top. intervention center.

Marcelo and Felipe VI meet in Galicia on Thursday ahead of La Toja Forum

The La Toja Forum is intended to be “a benchmark event in intellectual and academic debate”, in defense of “the values ​​of liberal democracy”, and during the first edition, last year, it was also attended by the Spanish monarch. The meeting also aims to have “a balanced representation of the different countries that make up the Atlantic area” and in this year’s edition, from October 1 to 3, it will feature the participation of two former Portuguese governors. Carlos Moedas and Bruno Maçães will give speeches on digitization and the post-covid future.