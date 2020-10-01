Offshore banks generated 700,000 euros in taxes in Cape Verde in 2019 – Observer

Cape Verde raised in 2019 at least 700 thousand euros in taxes on the profits of offshore banks operating from the archipelago, an increase of more than 380% in one year, according to Lusa’s calculations based on official documents .

In Cape Verde, four banks operate with a restricted authorization, a license that only allows non-resident customers and foreign currency deposits, which is why they are considered “ offshore ”, but this regime, according to the legislation approved in February, expires at the end of this year.

Currently, four restricted banks operate in Cape Verde, such as the Portuguese Montepio Geral, BIC (owned by Angolan businesswoman Isabel dos Santos), Banco de Fomento Internacional (BFI) and Banco Privado Internacional (BPI).

These banks have benefited for several years from the exemption from Personal Income Tax (IRPS) for interest on deposits from non-resident customers, placed in these Credit Establishments Restricted to Approval (ICAR), which ended on December 31, 2018.

Since January 1, 2019, these banks, which have a total of around 30 employees and one branch each, have seen their income tax increase, corresponding to the single income tax, which went from the previous rate of 2.5% to 10%.

Thus, among the three offshore banks to which Lusa’s report and 2019 accounts had access – BPI is not known -, and taking into account that the bank Montepio Geral Cabo Verde presented consecutive losses from 2016 to 2018, the legislation which will lead to the closure of Cape Verdean banks with restricted authorization, qualified as “offshore”, which entered into force last March, forcing them to adapt to the new rules until December 30.

Of this total, 669 thousand euros were paid by BIC Cabo Verde (+ 400% compared to 2018), and the remaining 30,243 euros (+ 366.5%) by BFI.

In 2018, the taxes applied on the profits of offshore banks brought in just over 140 thousand euros.

In total, these three banks recorded a net profit (after tax) of 6.5 million euros, invested in retained earnings and reserves, without distribution of dividends.

The legislation that will lead to the closure of Cape Verdean banks with restricted authorization, qualified as “offshore”, entered into force last March, requiring adaptation to the new rules until December 30.

Cape Verde has seven banks with generic authorization, working with the national currency and resident customers, a scheme to which the four banks holding an ICAR license can apply to join, as provided for in this legislation.

The bill repealing the legal regime for credit institutions with restricted authorization, approved in December by the government, received a favorable vote on February 21 in the National Assembly.

“The banks with restricted authorization constituted and authorized to operate in the Cape Verdean financial system have until December 30, 2020 to, if they wish, make the necessary changes to their statutes and internal organizations (…), passing to banks of generic approval ”, Reads the text of the legislation.

With this law, the Bank of Cape Verde (BCV) will be able to obligatorily close restricted banks that operate in the country and that do not meet the new requirements until the end of the year.

The position was previously assumed in Lusa by a central bank source, regarding this new legislation, which will end with restricted licenses – for banks that only work with non-resident customers and foreign currency deposits -, being required generic licenses and work with resident customers.

According to the information reiterated by the BCV – but without identifying which ones – two of the four banks with restricted authorization (ICAR) requested the extension of the license for generic use (Generic Authorization Credit Institutions – ICAG) within the framework of the possibility opened by the State Budget Law 2019.

However, with the approval of this new law, banks have a new time limit to request this transformation from BCV.

In the text of the diploma approved by the parliament, it is mentioned that the legislative change introduced in the financial system in 2014 “was not enough for Cape Verde to cease to be considered as an offshore legal system and a non-jurisdiction. cooperative ”by the European Union, which only happened in February, with the new legislation.

The changes to this regime were previously explained by the Deputy Prime Minister, in statements to Lusa: “We have given a deadline until the end of 2020. Anyone who does not get the license [genérica] will be closed, ”said Olavo Correia.

“Since 2016, we have been thinking about the solution. We cannot “ run ” with the institutions [bancos de licença genérica]. Until proven otherwise, they are good people. Therefore, we must give a deadline for adaptation. But the decision is irreversible, ”added the Minister of Finance.