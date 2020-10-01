African historiography on the war against Portugal is bound by myths – Observer

The authors of the work “Guerra Colonial”, published today, consider that the official historiography of Angola, Mozambique and Guinea-Bissau in the struggle against Portugal is conditioned by myths and political interests. still ongoing in the respective regimes.

In Angola and Mozambique, “the two ruling parties are those who waged the war and fought” and therefore “value their interests” in interpreting what happened, explained Aniceto Afonso, the ‘one of the authors of the work which is relaunched today.

Matos Gomes agrees and says this mythical take on the story itself is normal. “The history of the liberation movements is made here (in Portugal) with the archives which are all located here,” said the historian.

On the other hand, the war against the colonizer “has lost its importance because of the civil wars that followed” and “there is not much work” done by African historians on the conflict, Aniceto Afonso stressed.

The code of silence of some of the guerrilla protagonists, the deaths of other figures and the insistence on official narratives mean that most of the historical sources are in Portugal, in many cases awaiting further investigation.

“History is never neutral and the new Portuguese-speaking states are still in the process of asserting their identity” and seek to excuse their own “faults and errors” which, in another context, “cannot be admitted” and must be mentioned in scientific surveys, explained Matos Gomes.

In many countries, in the history of their own struggle, “it is very difficult to deal with internal dissensions or those who collaborated or belonged to another entity of the colonial state”, summarizes Matos Gomes.

The first edition of the “colonial war” was launched in 1997 by booklets and it was the first time that “knowledge was systematized” on the conflict, recalled Aniceto Afonso. Since then, “certain files have been opened”, other studies and several “memories of individual experiences” of combatants have been published.

However, despite this, he admitted, the war between Portugal and the African liberation movements “is not a priority issue” in academia, which has prioritized social issues or postcolonial memories.

There are “few studies with a military approach to the political question, to the question of strategy and tactics or the organization of forces,” Matos Gomes also admitted, assuming there is also a ideological problem behind this.

“The military felt it was a lost war. Militarily, Portugal was not able to solve the colonial problem ”and“ there is always this modesty in supposing that the way of waging war has deteriorated over time, for lack of motivation and morale. , because of the many disabilities that the army has in training. of your staff “or” in the acquisition of suitable equipment “, explained Matos Gomes.

“It is very delicate and there is a certain shame in speaking as we speak of the wear and tear of war,” he summed up.

With more than 580 pages, the work edited by Porto Editora includes new chapters compared to the first edition, extending the analysis not only to the military field, but to the political context of the regime and the final balance of the conflict.