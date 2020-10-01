Mattheus Oliveira at Coritiba on loan from Sporting – Observer

Brazilian midfielder Mattheus Oliveira has been loaned by Sporting to Coritiba, on loan until June 30, 2021, the 17th-ranked club informed the “Brasileirão”.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who this season has not played for the “lions”, a team to which he had returned after being granted a season and a half to Vitória de Guimarães, arrived at Sporting in 2017/18, from Estoril Praia.

I stayed in Portugal for about five years. It was a very good experience, I was very young and I came back much more mature than when I left Brazil, I grew up very tactically, I evolved, I matured, to compete with great players in international competitions, ”the player said in statements on Coritiba television.

The player, who is the son of Bebeto, a former Brazilian football star and world champion, did all his training at Flamengo, the club where he joined the professional team in 2014, before moving to Estoril, where he was. in 2014/15. and 2015/16.