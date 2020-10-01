Covid19. The World Bank gives 800,000 euros to the Cape Verde prevention plan – Observe

The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA), institutions of the World Bank, will donate 800,000 euros to Cape Verde’s prevention and control plan against Covid-19.

The information is contained in a decree, approved on September 24 by the Council of Ministers of Cape Verde and published this Thursday, in which the government authorizes the modalities of additional funding, in the form of a grant to the “project emergency response ”to Covid-19 in the archipelago, by the two institutions, and yet to be signed.

This is an additional subsidy of up to 942 thousand dollars (802 thousand euros) allocated to the national emergency prevention and control plan Covid-19, which the Cape Verdean government launched in March. to implement “prevention, detection and response activities” to the new coronavirus, which then recorded the first cases.

The plan provided for the release of public funds for the acquisition of emergency medical and non-medical equipment, such as gloves, surgical masks, visors or ventilators, the strengthening of laboratory capacities of the archipelago, with the provision of essential consumables, reagents and emergency equipment, in addition to the purchase of medical equipment, beds and surgical equipment.

“The donation is financed by the donors of the trust fund,” it also reads in the addendum approved by the government in the agreement for this donation.

Cape Verde has recorded an accumulation of 6,024 cases of covid-19 since March 19, with 60 deaths from complications associated with the disease.