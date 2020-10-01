Questions of the day: Scheuer under pressure, Bundeswehr in Kreuzberg – that was important – politics

As every day, we update you on the questions of the day – with the correct answers, of course. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by e-mail. To register, click here.

What happened?

• The toll operator places a heavy burden on the Minister of Transport Scheuer

In fact, the car toll should have been collected on the German highways for the first time on October 1, 2020. Instead, Andreas Scheuer has to respond to the failed car toll today in the committee of inquiry. The Minister of Transport is under great pressure, also because the toll operators are heavy burdens. You can find out more about it here.

• EU starts proceedings against British changes to the Brexit treaty

Brussels and London are openly debating their painstakingly negotiated exit agreement. The EU views the UK Single Market Act as a breach of trust and is now taking legal action against Britain for breach of the EU Withdrawal Treaty. More about this here.

• Searches of 80 suspects for child pornography

During a major raid in North Rhine-Westphalia, investigators searched the premises of 80 suspects on suspicion of distributing, acquiring and possessing child pornography. Some of them have already confessed.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

• The Bundeswehr may also be able to help in Kreuzberg

The Berlin district of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg has so far deliberately refrained from helping the Bundeswehr in the corona pandemic. But now district mayor Monika Herrmann has spoken out for soldiers supporting the health department. More about this here.

• False reports about Corona, Madrid sealed, 2503 new infections

False information about Corona is being circulated over and over, and it is currently claimed that a six-year-old child has died wearing mouth and nose protection. The capital of Spain is now virtually closed due to the enormous increase in new infections. For Germany, the RKI reported 2503 new registered corona cases on Thursday. In the news blog you can read more about the development of the pandemic.

Video 01.10.2020, 14:40 01:02 minutes Brexit agreement: EU sues Great Britain

What was discussed?

• How fit is Joe Biden really? If Joe Biden won the US presidential election, he would be 78 years old when he took office, making him not only a very old white man, but also the oldest US president in history. My colleague Malte Lehming analyzes his chances as the “little evil”.

• Berlin has become the Mecca of decommissioning: it is well known that not only the Berlin housing market is a tragedy. In order to improve the situation in general, the grand coalition wanted to make the conversion of rental apartments into real estate more difficult. Now the CDU is torpedoing this and criticizing Cansel Kiziltepe (Bundestag SPD member) and Kevin Kühnert (Vice-SPD leader) in a guest article you can read here.

• Berlin and Brandenburg must grow much closer together: today 100 years ago, on October 1, 1920, the law on the formation of Greater Berlin came into force. In retrospect, it was a very wise decision. And that must also be a role model for the future, says Stephan Wiehler: 30 years after German unification, Berlin and Brandenburg must now join forces.

Joe Biden Wednesday at an election rally after the first TV debate Photo: Roberto Schmidt, AFP

What can I read with a Tagesspiegel Plus subscription?

• Elias and Mohamed died five years ago: the many unanswered questions after the murders

In 2015, Mohamed (4) and Elias (6) were kidnapped and murdered. To this day, survivors and researchers wonder, How could this happen? Marion Kaufmann about a criminal case that has also occupied the public like no other.

• The cannabis lawyer from Kreuzberg: his clients were stoned or caught on drugs. Oliver Rabbat defends them – and thereby also fights for the legalization of cannabis. He spoke to Angie Pohlers about why Rabbat thinks punishment no longer works and what would help instead.

• How to Help People Who Mourn: “It almost felt like I died myself”

When death really gets close to us, everyone is speechless. Mourners give eight pieces of advice about what helps.

What can we do?

Listen to the Gyncast: Did the Women in the GDR Really Have Better Sex? Born in the GDR, gynecologist Mandy Mangler addresses this question and much more in a conversation with my colleagues Esther Kogelboom and Julia Prosinger in a special edition of the Gyncast on 30 years of German unity.

Bingen Series: In addition to a new season of “Babylon Berlin”, what else does October bring to the inclined series friend? My colleague Kurt Sagatz has done some research for you – and found something promising.

Salty, but hey: Anyone who has ever salted a meal knows – inedible is not possible. The same is true if the mineral has been forgotten. Bernd Matthies has written down for you what to do with salt in the modern kitchen and how to find “the perfect breeze”.

Online first is the motto on October 9 in the ARD media library for the free TV premiere of the third season of “Babylon Berlin” with … Photo: Frédéric Batier / X Films Creative / ARD

What do I need to know for tomorrow?

In the state security proceedings against the widow of the Berlin gangster rapist and later IS terrorist Denis Cuspert, the verdict is expected in Hamburg on Friday. 36-year-old Omaima A. is accused of membership of a terrorist organization abroad and human trafficking. The woman is said to have joined the Islamic State in Syria in January 2015 and lived in Raqqa with her three children who were from Germany. There she is said to have kept a 13-year-old Yezidis as a slave in her household.

Friday October 2 marks the second anniversary of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul. A special detachment from the Saudi capital of Riyadh brutally murdered Khashoggi there in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul as he was about to pick up papers for his planned wedding. To this day there is still no trace of his body. The Saudi government admitted the murder under international pressure. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler in the kingdom, denied that he himself ordered murder.

Number of the day

Some 14 years after the groundbreaking ceremony of the new BER airport, the final official stamp is now needed for the opening. According to airport boss Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, nothing stands in the way of the opening of BER on October 31 “according to human judgment”. Well then.