Checking the facts. The President of Guinea-Bissau attacked the minister for embezzlement during the pandemic? – Observer

The Portuguese version of a video that has gone viral on Facebook says that in the footage it is possible to see the President of Guinea-Bissau attacking the Minister of Health for embezzling money during the fight against Covid-19. A publication in Spanish already speaks of Guinea (ie Guinea-Conakry) and the dismissal of the minister. The English post also refers to Guinea-Conakry. However, the shooting was not carried out in Guinea-Bissau or Guinea-Conakry. It all happened in Equatorial Guinea and years ago, well before the start of the pandemic. The protagonists are not politicians either.

Thanks to correspondents in the various places mentioned, AFP was able to understand the true source of the images. According to Carol Valade, who works for the news agency in Guinea-Conakry, the video did not originate there. “The signs [de matrícula] here they are red (the standards), green (official), black (military) or blue (temporary), white and red (public companies), but never totally white, ”he explained.

In addition to the cars visible in the video having white license plates with a model corresponding to the one used in Equatorial Guinea, the AFP correspondent in the country recognized other characteristics. “The scene was recorded exactly in the courtyard of the National University of Equatorial Guinea (UNGE), which is in front of the Tropicana hotel, whose roof is visible in the video,” said Samuel Obiang. There is a YouTube video of a protest that took place in March 2015 on the site. The scenario is the same and matches Obiang’s description.

After explaining the location of the filming, it is also necessary to clarify that there is no president or minister in them. The two people involved in the confrontation are a professor and a student at the University of Equatorial Guinea. According to reports from former students, the person attacked is “Filiberto Monayong, head of the department of Hispanic philology and information sciences”.

This department no longer exists, but it was still part of the institution during the 2015/2016 academic year, as can be seen on the university’s website. The images will therefore be at least four years old. They are not recent and even less have been made after the spread of Covid-19 began.

The student, whose name is not known, is reportedly taking the journalism course. He would have presented his thesis twice, without ever reaching the desired grade. This was the source of the disagreement.

“The case sparked controversy and the rector called them both to find out what was going on. Very angry, the student also spoke harsh words against the dean. Meanwhile, the professor was outside. When the student left the meeting room and found the professor in the university courtyard, he started attacking him, ”Mariano Nguema, a former student and now professor at the same location, told AFP. . According to him, the events took place in March 2016.

With this data, it is possible to find on YouTube a version larger than the 19 seconds circulating on Facebook.

The President of Guinea-Bissau did not attack the Minister of Health for embezzlement during the Covid-19 pandemic. The images are from 2016 and were recorded in Equatorial Guinea. None of the men involved are political. The victim was a university professor, the perpetrator was one of his students. The disagreement started because of a thesis note.

Thus, according to the Observer classification system, this content is:

False

In Facebook’s classification system, this content is:

FALSE: Major content claims are factually inaccurate. Typically, this option matches “false” or “mostly false” classifications on fact checker websites.

