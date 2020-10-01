Fires in Brazil’s Pantanal set all-time high in September – Observer

The Brazilian Pantanal, considered the largest wetland on the planet, recorded 8,106 fires in September, a record number since 1998, according to data from the National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

Since 1998, when the surveillance of the INPE, a government agency, began, the Pantanal has not recorded so many fires in a single month.

Also in the cumulative result of the year, records were reached: from January 1 to September 30, the INPE recorded 18,259 fires. Previously, the highest number had been recorded throughout 2005, when 12,536 households were added.

Located in the central western region, south of the Amazon, the Pantanal is a plain that has 80% of its area flooded during the rainy season and is considered a sanctuary, where an extremely rich fauna is still preserved, including including animals such as the alligator, macaw and jaguar, a species classified as “near threatened” of extinction by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

However, it is now in a worrisome situation as it faces the worst fires in decades.

Experts say the increase in flames in the Pantanal wetland is due to the increase in illegal deforestation, which is gradually increasing each year, causing a series of climate changes, such as the modification of the natural cycle of rains.

This year, it has not rained enough during the season, which has lowered humidity levels in the Pantanal to the lowest levels in recent years. The Brazilian Amazon also recorded an increase in fires last month (32017), compared to the same period in 2019, when 19,925 fires were recorded, an increase of 61%.

The number was slightly lower than the historical average for September of 32,812 homes.

From January to September 30 of last year, 66,749 fires were recorded in the Brazilian Amazon, a situation that has drawn international criticism of the environmental policy of the government, chaired by Jair Bolsonaro. In the first nine months of this year, there has been a 14% increase, with 76,030 fires in the world’s largest rainforest, according to INPE data.

The Brazilian government agency that compiles satellite data, and whose numbers are available for public consultation, was accused last month by Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourão of having “someone from the opposition ”, which only discloses negative data on burning in the Amazon.

The current Brazilian leader has campaigned denying that the Amazon is on fire.

On Wednesday, Bolsonaro said at the United Nations biodiversity summit that some non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are ordering “environmental crimes” in Brazil and have returned to defend its sovereignty over the Amazon, opposing any “greed. “. international ”on the region.

Hours earlier, the Brazilian president had described as “regrettable” the declaration of the Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, who declared that the tropical forests of Brazil were being destroyed.

What some have not yet realized is that Brazil has changed. Today, its president, unlike the left, no longer accepts bribes, criminal demarcations or unfounded threats. Our sovereignty is not negotiable, ”said Bolsonaro, in a text posted on his social networks.

The Amazon is the largest rainforest in the world and has the highest recorded biodiversity in any area of ​​the planet, with approximately 5.5 million square kilometers and includes the territories of Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Venezuela , Ecuador, Bolivia, Guyana, Suriname and French Guyana (belonging to France).