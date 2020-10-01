Transtejo receives 74 million euros and “stability” until 2025 | Transport

Transtejo / Softlusa will receive 74.7 million euros between 2021 and 2025 in financial compensation, in particular for meeting public service obligations. This amount corresponds to nearly 15 million euros each year, the delivery of which will, according to the measure approved this Thursday in the Council of Ministers, be regulated by a public service contract.

To the PUBLIC, the Secretary of State for Mobility, Eduardo Pinheiro, said he expects the contract to be signed “in the next few days”, although it will only be effective from the start. 2021 – this after a period of several years.

There are four competitors to renew the Transtejo fleet with ten electric boats

These funds, and this contract, says Eduardo Pinheiro, ensure the “stability” and “predictability” of the public company, led by Marina Ferreira, which has not been seen recently (after the previous PSD / CDS government attempted to privatize the company, with Carris and Metro de Lisboa).

In addition to these funds, the public river transport company, which provides connections between Lisbon and the south shore, has 6.2 million euros under the economic and social stabilization program (PEES). Some will be used this year, but most of that amount, worth € 4.1 million, is to be applied in 2021 in areas such as ticketing, vessel upgrades, terminals and pontoons.

There is also a tender for ten new electric vessels. According to the Secretary of State for Mobility, the winning company should be announced next week, after the provisional result has been communicated to interested parties. The process involved four competitors, Majestic Glow Marine, Astilleros Gondan, Peniche Shipyards and Holland Shipyards. There was a first attempt to modernize the fleet which provided for the purchase of gas ships, but which fell to the ground.

It is now estimated that the first ships, which will replace the classic cacilheiros, will arrive in 2022. That year there will be four, to which will be added four in 2023 and two more in 2024. The idea is to replace Transtejo’s current fleet, with the exception of two boats with car transport that connect to Trafaria.

The public company, guarantees Eduardo Pinheiro, has a regular service rate of over 99%. This after an investment in the maintenance area, which doubled between 2016 and 2019 compared to previous years, to more than seven million euros.

