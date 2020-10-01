Marcelo defends that Europe must be a political power to guarantee balance | Diplomacy

The President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, defended on Thursday that the European Union must assume itself as a political and strategic power to guarantee global balance, in the face of what it describes as a crisis of international multilateralism.

“In such a complex period, it is essential that the European Union itself be a power. That it be a political and strategic power, because it is commercial ”, declared the Head of State at the opening of the Forum of La Toja, which will be held until Saturday on the island of La Toja, in Pontevedra, Galicia, Spain.

“May it be united and decide quickly how quickly it will decide at the European Council during which it defined a horizon for health, a horizon for the economic and social crisis, emergency measures and plans in the medium and long term, “he argued.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa defended that it is only with “more Europe and more European Union” that there will be “balance in the world”, confronted with “the appearance of isolationist positions and contrary to international free trade, causing problems in allied relations, ”referring to tension between the United States and China.

“This has happened not at the political and defense level, but at the economic and financial level between the United States and the European Union,” he said.

The President of the Republic, who spoke for nearly half an hour, regretted that the world is going through “a crisis of multilateralism when it was so important that it existed”.

“The pandemic has shown the failure of this imperfect multilateralism.”

