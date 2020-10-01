Balance of 30 years of German unity: what can be learned from the rapid change – politics

Not everything was bad. Not even in German unity. Because in world politics it is still a miracle and a wonderful gift. A historic momentum for a country that was cut in half into two states after the war and with the peaceful revolution in the streets of East Berlin and East Germany had the unique opportunity to find each other again.

30 years later, not everyone thinks everything is successful; social, political and emotional differences are recognizable and tangible. Traces of division and hasty unification are less to be found in the renovated squares of cities and towns than in the minds and hearts of people who cannot and will not just walk about their history. And what would that be like: if the united country sees East and West as an enrichment of an increasingly diverse society? As also north and south.

After the fall of the Berlin Wall, it took German unity less than a year to be sealed on October 3, 1990 before the Reichstag in Berlin, which was finally undivided again. The festive atmosphere was already subdued then; The madness of the fall of the Berlin Wall remains a milestone in collective memory to this day. Between the two historical moments, there were 328 fast days that took people’s breaths and took them to a new life.

Cracks are still noticeable

The turmoil overwhelmed those who had just made it possible with their courage. Time has caught up, leaving hardly a stone untouched in East Germany and bringing hundreds of thousands of unemployment. Not everyone could see a new beginning in this – even though three decades later almost everyone is doing better than in the past.

The cracks that the upheaval caused in biographies and also in memories of him are palpable when you talk about it. If you ask for it. This is not happening enough – not even with the East German public, where the GDR as a reference area of ​​its own identity only really emerged after the fall. Everyone can learn from the memory of the revolutions – for new times, which are also changing rapidly, with digital speed. The way to come to terms with GDR history must also change; it should make our narrow history more tangible in public space and in school lessons, so that it does not disappear into the distance. And so that the victims of the dictatorship are never forgotten.

The unity year seems almost forgotten

Wasn’t everything bad, even in the GDR? Christian Dertinger, son of the Prime Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Dertinger who was later imprisoned and subsequently had to grow up under a different name in a foster family of the SED, said at the annual meeting of the GDR victim associations in Bautzen: “Conversely, there were many things not right. ” In memory of the real socialism, Germany must not become forgetful.

The muddy unified year 1990 seems almost forgotten – and it still resonates when there is another dispute over the Treuhand’s privatization policy and it must still be remembered that East Germans are not adequately represented in the elites of the new Federal Republic.

Should unity have been slower so that excessive demands and despair did not turn into anger, which all too often today accumulates in the dull national? Historically, it must now be realized that a more cautious commitment would have been humanly necessary, but at least it was hardly possible in terms of time.

Gorbachev’s power is crumbling

In the Soviet Union, the power of the head of state and reformer Mikhail Gorbachev crumbled. And East Germany itself had chosen the fast route of accession – also because after the fall of the Berlin wall, the flow of people who switched to neighboring Germany did not stop. Even today, this emigration – despite the fact that many children and grandchildren from the East return to their homeland – characterizes the no longer new countries between the Baltic Sea and the Ore Mountains. Here, smart structural policy has an important task to preserve democracy in the coming decades. Incidentally, also deep in the west.

To see in the east, united Germany must learn further Photo: picture-alliance / dpa

The united Germany must learn to see further in the east. If only because there, not far from Berlin, you can see through which deep valleys of transformation the people of Central and Eastern Europe had to pass and in some cases still.

Germany is to be defined as European

If we recognize this, we can and should be grateful for a unity that must always define Germany as European. The perplexed treatment of Russia, the lack of interest in Poland, the mediocre aid to the opposition in Belarus – these are all alarm signs for a country that has found its center in the middle of Europe, but sometimes too far west. looks. It doesn’t look like it.

Life is diverse. Germany has been that for a long time. East and West are an asset 30 years later. And we must remain curious: traces of the old life in the new can be found in people and their stories, their personal revolutions, departures and breaks.