Weather: heavy rains and wind on the mainland due to the “Alex” depression | Meteorology

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) predicts the occurrence of heavy rains and winds this Friday, on the Portuguese mainland, due to the passage of the Alex depression, as well as severe maritime unrest.

“The depression Alex will pass in the Bay of Biscay and will go to France. In mainland Portugal, we expect the appearance of rains, sometimes violent, winds with strong gusts and strong maritime agitations north of Cabo Raso on day 2 [sexta-feira]IPMA meteorologist Ângela Lourenço told Lusa on Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, “heavy rains in Minho and coastal Douro” are also expected and the wind will start to intensify, he said.

Friday, “a cold frontal surface will cross the territory and the rains could be with a certain intensity in the districts of Viana do Castelo, Braga, Porto, Vila Real, Viseu and Guarda”, underlined Ângela Lourenço.

According to the meteorologist, “the wind will blow with intensity practically on the whole territory”, but it will be “more important in the regions of North and Center”.

The IPMA also predicts “a significant increase in sea turbulence on the west coast, especially between the morning of the 2nd and the early morning of the 3rd, especially in the north of Cabo Raso, where wave heights can reach four to four. five meters, ”according to a note posted on its website.

We also expect “a drop in temperature, in particular the maximum, which will vary between 13 ° C and 18 ° C in the regions north of the Tagus valley and between 18 ° C and 25 ° C in the south”.

