Generals “Dino” and “Kopelipa” have been indicted in the CIF case – Observer

Generals Manuel Hélder Vieira Dias Júnior, “Kopelipa”, and Leopoldino Fragoso do Nascimento, “Dino”, were accused yesterday by the attorney general’s office, a source linked to the two key men of José Eduardo dos Santos confirmed to the observer.

The former heads of the Military House and the House of Security of the former President of the Angolan Republic, are targeted in the process investigating the affairs of the CIF – China International Fund, which seized two buildings in February of this year by the National Asset Recovery Service. , says the same source. The observer was unable to ascertain from the Attorney General’s office what crimes the two generals are suspected of, but recently Hélder Pitta Gróz had said that “CIF activity” was under investigation. in the national anti-corruption plan, the great governance flag of President João Lourenço.

Fight against corruption: João Lourenço’s flag has become a double-edged sword

Angolan website ClubK on Wednesday said the PGR was preparing to make them accused, after being notified last week to be heard on the 30th.

In addition to your giant gold-orange towers that stand out in the Luanda landscape, in the same month, over a thousand unfinished properties were seized in Zango Zero (Vida Pacifica urbanization) and in centrality (word used in Angola for a suburban neighborhood with many buildings) of Kilamba Kiaxi. According to the National Asset Recovery Service, public funds that were in the possession of CIF, an “obscure Hong Kong-based consortium” had been formed whose funds were managed “from a mysterious National Reconstruction Office. [GRN] led by General Kopelipa ”, as he puts it in“ Magnificent and miserable, Angola since the civil war ”one of the greatest specialists in Angolan affairs, the academic Ricardo Soares de Oliveira.

In February, the generals denied the Express any connection to the Chinese consortium, saying it was the target of persecution. General Kopelipa then assured that he had “no social participation in CIF or in any other Chinese company”, guaranteeing that GRN was limited to giving the consortium vacant land to build a large commercial and commercial zone. A commitment that Sam Pa, president of the CIF, had made in the presence of José Eduardo dos Santos. The two told the Portuguese weekly that the arrested buildings belonged to CIF Limited Hong Kong, associated with Sonangol and Endiama.

It is in one of the two towers in the center of Luanda, the “CIF one”, built on Chinese credit, which is, “on a whole floor”, the Cochan group, of “Dino”, where it has “all its businesses, but also a restaurant, bar, massages, etc. », Explains a senior manager of a Portuguese company who knows the space.