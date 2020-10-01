Covid19. UK imposes more restrictions – Observe

The UK has recorded 6,914 new infections and 59 more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the UK Department of Health said, which also confirmed new restrictions in Liverpool and several northern towns on Thursday. from England.

As of Wednesday, 7,108 new cases and 71 deaths had been reported.

The cumulative total since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK is now 460,178 confirmed cases of contagion and 42,202 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Health Minister Matt Hancock announced new restrictions in the city of Liverpool, as well as in Warrington, Middlesbrough and Hartlepool, also in the north of England, to try to reduce rates of infection with the new coronavirus.

According to Hancock, 268 cases per 100,000 population have been recorded in Liverpool, so the government has banned socialization between people from different households indoors, although it is possible to do so outdoors.

The minister made the announcement this Thursday at the opening of a debate in parliament on the impact of the early closure of bars and restaurants until 10 p.m. (same time in Lisbon) in an attempt to control the pandemic.

In addition to this measure, it banned gatherings of more than six people, recommended telecommuting to anyone who could, the use of masks in most indoor public spaces and introduced fines of between 1,000 pounds (1,102 euros) and 10,000 pounds (11,020 euros) for those who didn’t. stay isolated if you have symptoms or receive a positive test.

We had to make some difficult but necessary decisions to remove the virus. The only alternative to removing the virus is to let it spread unchecked and I won’t. So while I know that many individual rules are difficult, they are necessary and there are some early signs that they are working, ”he told MPs.

Hancock was referring to an academic study released Thursday by the government which concluded that the prevalence of Covid-19 in England had quadrupled in a month, but the infection appeared to be slowing down.

Conducted by Imperial College London and Imperial College, the study concluded that between September 18 and 26, the prevalence of infections was 0.55% considering that 363 of the 84,610 tests performed were positive. , well above the 0.125% recorded in August, when 136 of 152,909 tests were positive.

However, the effective transmissibility index (Rt) in England for the period August 20 to September 26 fell to 1.47 in September, below the value of 1.7 estimated in August, and the authors indicate that, if they are If data for the week of September 18-26 are used, the Rt would be 1.1.

“Although our latest results show initial evidence that the growth of new cases may have slowed, suggesting that efforts to control the infection are working, the prevalence of infection is the highest we’ve seen so far.” , said epidemiologist Paul Elliott.